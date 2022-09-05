Russian crude exports rise as Europe readies for ban

The stock, which has dropped about 69% this year, falls as much as 14% in London trading
With just three months to go until a full European ban on seaborne imports of Russian oil enters into force, the continent remains dependent on Moscow for supply.
Flows to EU countries have recovered to about 1-million barrels a day since early August. That is up from levels seen in late July, but down sharply from peaks in April and June. It represents a huge chunk of the bloc’s overall supply.
The ban enters into force on December 5, exactly three months from now, but Europeans’ cargo buying will slow down at least a month before then to ensure compliance. The future of Russian oil is pivotal to the global market. If the ban prevents exports — a concern among US officials — then that would hit global supplies. If exports flow elsewhere, then the result may well be a complicated and expensive reshuffling of global cargo flows.
Shipments of all Russian crude in the week to September 2 rose to a four-week high, according to vessel-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg. All figures have been revised to remove cargoes identified as Kazakhstan’s Kebco grade. These are shipments made by KazTransoil that transit Russia for export through Ust-Luga and Novorossiysk.
The Kazakh barrels are blended with crude of Russian origin to create a uniform export grade. Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Kazakhstan has rebranded its cargoes to distinguish them from those shipped by Russian companies. Transit crude is specifically exempted from EU sanctions on Russia’s seaborne shipments that are due to come into effect in December.
Total flows of Russian seaborne crude rose to 3.32-million barrels a day in the seven days to September 2. That compares with 2.95-million the previous week. Using a four-week moving average to smooth out variability in the figures, shipments edged lower to 3.06-million barrels a day in the four weeks to September 2, down from 3.08 million barrels a day in the period to August 26.
Based on destinations, the average flow of Russian crude to Asia continued to slide, dropping to 1.59-million barrels a day in the four weeks to last Friday, from more than 2.1-million barrels a day in April and May.
Crude flows by destination:
Europe
Exports to Mediterranean countries edged lower in the four weeks to September 2.
The volume shipped from Russia to northern Europe rose to its highest level in six weeks. Combined flows to Bulgaria and Romania fell back slightly in the four weeks to September 2.
Asia
The volume of Russian crude on tankers showing destinations in Asia was little changed in the four weeks to September 2, compared with the period ending August 26. All of the tankers carrying crude to unidentified Asian destinations are signalling Port Said or the Suez Canal, with final discharge points unlikely to be apparent until they have passed through the waterway into the Red Sea, at the earliest.
Flows by export location
Aggregate flows of Russian crude rose by 366,000 barrels a day, or 12%, in the seven days to September 2, compared with the previous week. Flows were higher from all export regions except the Baltic. Figures exclude volumes from Ust-Luga and Novorossiysk identified as Kazakhstan’s Kebco grade.
Export revenue
Inflows to the Kremlin’s war chest from its crude-export duty remain higher than they were before the war, with weekly income rebounding to $167m in the seven days to September 2.
Export duty rates for September are 2% lower than they were in August, due to a lower price realised for sales of its flagship Urals crude between mid-July and mid-August. The discount for Urals against Brent crude during that period narrowed to about $18.68 a barrel, down from a high of about $34.39 a barrel from mid-April to mid-May, according to Bloomberg calculations using figures published by the Russian ministry of finance.
Origin-to-location flows
A total of 32 tankers loaded 22.2-million barrels of Russian crude in the week to September 2, vessel-tracking data and port agent reports show. That is up by 2.6-million barrels, reversing the previous week’s drop. Destinations are based on where vessels signal they are heading at the time of writing, and some will almost certainly change as voyages progress. The figures exclude cargoes identified as Kazakhstan’s Kebco grade.
The total volume of crude on ships loading Russian crude from Baltic terminals fell for a second week, with shipments to the Mediterranean falling to a five-week low.
Shipments from Novorossiysk in the Black Sea surged to their highest level since May. Arctic shipments rebounded, recovering the losses of the past two weeks.
Crude flows from Russia’s eastern oil terminals recovered the previous week’s loss, with a first shipment of ESPO crude on a tanker heading to Colombo in Sri Lanka. Shipments are expected to drop in the week to September 9, with Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to pass over the Kozmino port on Tuesday.
