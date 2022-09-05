Reforms critical to avoid debt crises that ‘could put EU at risk’, IMF warns

In 2020, India reported more than 3.6-million road crashes with 1.3-million fatalities
Added complication comes from trying to create common standards so that people can do business across countries
With no alternative systems available to make the most advanced semiconductors, the industry poses a threat to cutting greenhouse gasses
The IMF has urged the EU to revamp its fiscal framework amid high debt and rising interest rates, saying the reforms are critical to avoid debt crises that “could put the EU itself at risk.”
“Amid extraordinary economic uncertainty and fiscal challenges ahead, reform of the EU fiscal framework cannot wait,” fiscal affairs department director Vitor Gaspar, with European section counterpart Alfred Kammer and strategy chief Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, wrote in a blog published on Monday.
Among the IMF’s three key recommendations is the creation of a so-called EU fiscal capacity — to be funded through common debt issuance — that could help eurozone members better manage economic downturns and provide public goods.
That idea is similar to the EU’s €800bn pandemic recovery fund set up in 2020 with a landmark commitment to borrow the money as a bloc rather than individually as member countries. The IMF’s version would include a climate investment fund to help countries reduce carbon emissions and end their dependence on Russian gas.
The IMF proposed the new fund as part of a broader overhaul of the Stability and Growth Pact, the main framework for EU fiscal policy, which the bloc’s finance ministers are due discuss this week.
It requires the 27 member states to aim for budget deficits below 3% of GDP and national debts of below 60%, targets that would remain in place under the IMF proposal.
Few members now meet those criteria, after the twin shocks of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The EU suspended the rules in 2020 and has extended the waiver until the end of next year.
That means there’s a chance to undertake reforms, one that “should not be wasted”, the IMF department directors wrote.
The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, is due to put forward its own ideas for a fiscal overhaul in the coming weeks. Member governments are split over how ambitious it should be, with some favouring measures to meet investment needs while others focus on fiscal stability.
Other elements of the IMF proposal include:
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Reforms critical to avoid debt crises that ‘could put EU at risk’, IMF warns
Fund urges the bloc to revamp its fiscal framework amid high debt and rising interest rates
The IMF has urged the EU to revamp its fiscal framework amid high debt and rising interest rates, saying the reforms are critical to avoid debt crises that “could put the EU itself at risk.”
“Amid extraordinary economic uncertainty and fiscal challenges ahead, reform of the EU fiscal framework cannot wait,” fiscal affairs department director Vitor Gaspar, with European section counterpart Alfred Kammer and strategy chief Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, wrote in a blog published on Monday.
Among the IMF’s three key recommendations is the creation of a so-called EU fiscal capacity — to be funded through common debt issuance — that could help eurozone members better manage economic downturns and provide public goods.
That idea is similar to the EU’s €800bn pandemic recovery fund set up in 2020 with a landmark commitment to borrow the money as a bloc rather than individually as member countries. The IMF’s version would include a climate investment fund to help countries reduce carbon emissions and end their dependence on Russian gas.
The IMF proposed the new fund as part of a broader overhaul of the Stability and Growth Pact, the main framework for EU fiscal policy, which the bloc’s finance ministers are due discuss this week.
It requires the 27 member states to aim for budget deficits below 3% of GDP and national debts of below 60%, targets that would remain in place under the IMF proposal.
Few members now meet those criteria, after the twin shocks of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The EU suspended the rules in 2020 and has extended the waiver until the end of next year.
That means there’s a chance to undertake reforms, one that “should not be wasted”, the IMF department directors wrote.
The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, is due to put forward its own ideas for a fiscal overhaul in the coming weeks. Member governments are split over how ambitious it should be, with some favouring measures to meet investment needs while others focus on fiscal stability.
Other elements of the IMF proposal include:
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
German inflation hits highest level in almost 50 years
Europe’s crisis economy and the punishing war in Ukraine
Poor showing by Germany and France drag markets down
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.