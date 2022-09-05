Former Malaysian premier Najib wants royal pardon over money-laundering jail term

In 2020, India reported more than 3.6-million road crashes with 1.3-million fatalities
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, who began a 12-year prison sentence for his role in the 1MDB state fund money laundering last month, will remain a legislator pending the outcome of his petition for a royal pardon, according to the parliamentary Speaker.
Najib applied for the pardon on Friday, a little more than a week after the nation’s top court upheld his criminal conviction in relation to the troubled state fund, House of Representatives Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun said in a statement on Monday. Najib would only lose his MP status if his petition is rejected, in accordance with the constitution, he added.
Najib is Malaysia’s first leader to be convicted and imprisoned. Having used up all legal avenues, a royal pardon is Najib’s only hope of securing an early release and resurrecting his political career.
MPs lose their office once they are sentenced to a year or more in prison, and fined at least 2,000 ringgit, according to the constitution. Still, legislators who file for a royal pardon within two weeks of the verdict can maintain their status until the pardon is dealt with, the constitution states.
The Federal Court on August 23 reaffirmed an earlier judgment that sentenced Najib to prison in the case involving the transfer of 42-million ringgit belonging to SRC International to his personal bank account.
He was first convicted in July 2020 on charges of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust involving the SRC case. The sentence, which includes a 210-million ringgit fine on top of the jail term, was maintained by the Court of Appeal in December, with a judge referring to Najib’s actions as a “national embarrassment”.
