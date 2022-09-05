Bookie expects a short stay for Liz Truss

UK bookmaker William Hill says betting odds are stacked against Truss outlasting May’s premiership
UK bookmaker William Hill says that the odds are that Liz Truss will have a shorter premiership than Theresa May, who served 1,106 days.
Truss is set to be appointed as the UK’s new prime minister after winning the race to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party against former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak on Monday. Truss won 57% of party members’ votes in a closer-than-expected margin.
The margin illustrates the challenge she will face in trying to unite the party.
“We don’t expect her to last very long in office and in fact make her just 4/6 to be in charge for less time than Theresa May, while we’re not totally ruling out her serving the shortest reign in history at 50/1,” said Tony Kenny, a spokesperson for William Hill.
Truss’s daunting challenges include fixing a National Health Service on its knees after the Covid-19 pandemic, overcoming industrial discontent and strikes in areas such as education and transport, and navigating a fraught relationship with the EU that could yet descend into a trade war.
Truss’s immediate priority will be to quickly flesh out plans to help struggling households cope with soaring domestic energy bills that this winter are set to be triple last year’s level.
Change
Even though she is the longest continuously serving member of the cabinet, she has successfully branded herself as the candidate for change who will break with what she calls the economic orthodoxy. But her plans have led to warnings from Sunak and economists that she risks further stoking inflation that is already at a four-decade high.
With demands on the public purse rising, and Truss ruling out any new taxes, she is likely to need to lean on extra borrowing to fund her promises.
