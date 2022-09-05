Aston Martin slides on plan for £576m discounted rights issue

The stock, which has dropped about 69% this year, falls as much as 14% in London trading
Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares plunged as much as 14% on Monday after the British manufacturer announced that it’s firming up a capital raise enabling new and exiting investors to buy the stock at a steep discount.
The 4-for-1 rights issue first announced in July will raise gross proceeds of about £575.8m. The issue price of 103p per new share represents a 78.5% discount to Aston Martin’s September 2 closing price, the luxury car maker said in a statement.
Aston Martin shares fell 13% to 419.10p by 10.45am on Monday in London trading. The stock has dropped about 69% this year.
Aston Martin has secured commitments from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, a consortium led by chair Lawrence Stroll, and Mercedes-Benz for the rights issue. The Gaydon, England-based company said in July it had considered and rejected a £1.3bn equity investment proposal from private equity firm Investindustrial and Geely International, saying it believed their offer overestimated the company’s capital requirements, and that it would have heavily diluted existing shareholders and been difficult to execute.
“Aston Martin’s fundamentals remain shaky with or without the capital raise,” Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said in a note.
“Aston Martin may be better off accepting a takeover off with the cheap share price and the slump in the pound arguably providing an attractive opportunity for an international automaker. Aston Martin already rejected an offer from Chinese carmaker Geely, which in hindsight could have been a mistake.”
