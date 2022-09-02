×

Wastewater samples could point to ‘impending’ Covid wave, says NICD

Increases in the frequency of samples have been found at water treatment plants near Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, National Institute for Communicable Diseases says

02 September 2022 - 11:32 Antony Sguazzin
Picture: BLOOMBERG

An increase in Covid-19 virus fragments in wastewater samples “may indicate an impending wave” of infections, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said. 

Increases in the frequency of samples in the week ended August 23 were found at water treatment plants near Tshwane, as well as in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, the NICD said in a report on Friday. 

Increased numbers of fragments were also found in Durban and Bloemfontein, it said.

