Berlin welcomes rollout of electric buses

On a recent warm, sticky morning in Berlin, German government officials and senior executives gathered at a depot to welcome the city’s newest attraction: an electric bus.
They inspected the bright-yellow vehicle, a Dutch-made Ebusco 2.2, sat in the driver’s seat and mingled with guests seeking shade under umbrellas bearing the logo of the Berlin transportation company, BVG.
A ceremony to welcome a bus may seem a bit over the top, but heralding the biggest overhaul to Germany’s largest city bus system since it adopted the internal combustion engine in 1906 comes at a critical time for Berlin and the country as a whole.
Searing summer temperatures linked to climate change coupled with an energy supply crisis in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine have made it more urgent for countries across Europe to overhaul how they power everything from homes and factories to the daily commute. And Berlin, the capital of the continent’s largest economy, is on the front line.
The overall goal is to make the city’s buses emissions-free by 2030, replacing 1,600 diesel vehicles with 1,700 electric ones at an estimated cost of €2bn when you include the new infrastructure needed. It is part of a wider plan to have 50% of Germany’s public buses climate neutral by that year.
“I’m happy about every bus that is coming soon,” Meike Niedbal, the permanent secretary in Berlin’s municipal government who handles urban mobility, said at the event on August 26. “We’re standing here in the sun, in the heat again in the summer, so we will do better to hurry up.”
Germany wants to become carbon neutral by 2045. But the energy shortage caused by Russia’s reduction of natural gas flows to Europe threaten to derail that target. Germany has delayed the retirement of coal-and-oil-fired power plants, a move researcher Independent Commodity Intelligence Services, or ICIS, says will increase carbon emissions in the power sector by 20% next year and 17% in 2024. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said the measure is temporary.
The transportation sector was already under pressure. Germany’s carbon dioxide emissions exceeded what is allowed under a new climate protection law by about 3-million tonnes last year, the German Environment Agency reported in March. About a fifth of emissions come from vehicles. The transportation ministry has said it wants to expand infrastructure for electric alternatives, add more bicycle lanes and increase funding for the use of more efficient heavy commercial vehicles.
The bus on display on August 26 was the first of 90 that will be added to a fleet of about 138 in Berlin this year. “It’s kind of the inauguration today,” said Rolf Erfurt, COO at BVG (Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe) after taking the bus for a spin in the depot.
The first four electric buses were put into operation as a trial test more than seven years ago, said Daniel Hesse, BVG’s head of staff in the department for technology and innovation. In 2017, when he joined BVG, a decision was made accelerate their rollout, he said.
The vehicles come from a range of European manufacturers, including 15 from Germany’s Evobus, 123 from the Polish company Solaris, and 90 from Dutch firm Ebusco that will be added this year.
As cities across the world are finding out, transitioning to electric buses is not just a case of swapping out vehicles. While diesel buses can run more or less independently, buses that rely solely on battery power can struggle with extreme temperatures and may need to be recharged while in service during the day. They demand a different infrastructure to support them and a digitised system that ensures they function efficiently.
“It sounded at the beginning as ‘Ja, OK, you’re getting some new buses and that’s it,” said Hesse. “But really we’re doing a complete transformation of our bus system. And it will be more than just having electric buses at the end. But this is something we just learnt on the way in.”
Speaking at his office in BVG’s headquarters in Berlin a week before the August 26 event, Hesse said the company looked at different technologies before deciding on a mix of charging points. The buses will use both “depot charging” — which normally means large batteries are replenished once a day — and “opportunity charging,” with buses able to use different points on routes during their breaks.
On top of installing a new charging infrastructure, the bus system will also have to be digitised. That means, for example, the drivers can tell where there are charging points, if they are free and whether there’s enough time to get there, said Hesse.
The next step is to put in place the infrastructure to support the 350 new electric buses that Berlin will receive between next year and 2025 — roughly one-third of the overall 1,700 target. “If you look at the time, it’s quite a steep hill that we have to climb,” said Hesse.
Berlin welcomes rollout of electric buses
Goal is to make the city's buses emissions-free by 2030, replacing 1,600 diesel vehicles with 1,700 electric ones
