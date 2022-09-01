Taiwan downs drone from island just off China’s coast

Incident seen as a move by Taipei to reaffirm limits on its territory after US visit to Taiwan prompted unprecedented military exercises by China’s People’s Liberation Army
Journeys where there are readily available low-carbon alternatives such as rail should be penalised most, or banned altogether
With no alternative systems available to make the most advanced semiconductors, the industry poses a threat to cutting greenhouse gasses
Taipei — Taiwan downed a civilian drone after weeks of complaints about incursions by unmanned aerial vehicles from China, a sign that the Taipei is pushing back against Beijing’s efforts to encroach on its territory.
Taiwanese troops shot down the drone near Kinmen Island around noon on Thursday after attempts to repel it failed, according to a statement from the garrison on the outpost just few kilometres of the east coast of China.
That followed incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday in which Taiwan fired warning shots and flares at civilian drones that approached its offshore islands.
Taiwan’s military is trying to reaffirm limits on Chinese presence around its territory after Nancy Pelosi became the first US House speaker in 25 years to visit the democratically ruled island. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday urged the military to craft a strong response to China’s pressure campaign without prompting further escalation.
“Drones are part of China’s grey-zone tactics and cognitive warfare against Taiwan,” said Kuo Yu-jen, director of the Institute for National Policy Research in Taipei. “The incursions are an attempt to humiliate Taiwan’s military. Taiwan’s government first responded cautiously, and only turned tougher when they became more frequent.”
The People’s Liberation Army held unprecedented exercises for several days around Taiwan after Pelosi’s visit, including firing ballistic missiles over the island. Taipei has reported that, on average, more than 10 Chinese warplanes have crossed the US-drafted median line that divides the Taiwan Strait each day since the Pelosi arrived, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The drone flights over Taiwan’s outlying islands started in late July, though neither side has specified where they are coming from. The Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper has said “the frequent flights of civilian drones from the mainland expose the Taiwan armed forces’ weak defences.”
Stress test
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said he was unaware of the incident, adding that “hyping up tension across the Taiwan Strait doesn’t mean anything”.
“China meant to test response of Taiwan’s military in offshore islands like Kinmen by sending those drones, and also used these small-scale events to see how Taiwanese society responds to them,” said Crystal Tu, assistant research fellow at Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research. “They may also try to see whether there are loopholes in the procedure or response that they can further take advantage of.”
Two US Navy guided-missile cruisers sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, as part of Washington’s effort to demonstrate its commitment to maintaining a military presence in the region. The government is preparing to sell about $1.1bn worth of other missiles and radars to Taiwan, according to a person familiar with the matter, in what would be the largest such transfer in almost two years.
The Taiwanese defence ministry told lawmakers that China’s increasing encroachments pose “severe military challenges”, according to a report seen by Bloomberg. Lin Wen-huang, an operations and planning official at the ministry, separately told reporters on Wednesday that Taiwan would counterattack if Chinese forces entered its territory.
“Our stance is that the closer the incursions are to Taiwan, the stronger our counter measures will be,” Lin said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Taiwan downs drone from island just off China’s coast
Incident seen as a move by Taipei to reaffirm limits on its territory after US visit to Taiwan prompted unprecedented military exercises by China’s People’s Liberation Army
Taipei — Taiwan downed a civilian drone after weeks of complaints about incursions by unmanned aerial vehicles from China, a sign that the Taipei is pushing back against Beijing’s efforts to encroach on its territory.
Taiwanese troops shot down the drone near Kinmen Island around noon on Thursday after attempts to repel it failed, according to a statement from the garrison on the outpost just few kilometres of the east coast of China.
That followed incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday in which Taiwan fired warning shots and flares at civilian drones that approached its offshore islands.
Taiwan’s military is trying to reaffirm limits on Chinese presence around its territory after Nancy Pelosi became the first US House speaker in 25 years to visit the democratically ruled island. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday urged the military to craft a strong response to China’s pressure campaign without prompting further escalation.
“Drones are part of China’s grey-zone tactics and cognitive warfare against Taiwan,” said Kuo Yu-jen, director of the Institute for National Policy Research in Taipei. “The incursions are an attempt to humiliate Taiwan’s military. Taiwan’s government first responded cautiously, and only turned tougher when they became more frequent.”
The People’s Liberation Army held unprecedented exercises for several days around Taiwan after Pelosi’s visit, including firing ballistic missiles over the island. Taipei has reported that, on average, more than 10 Chinese warplanes have crossed the US-drafted median line that divides the Taiwan Strait each day since the Pelosi arrived, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The drone flights over Taiwan’s outlying islands started in late July, though neither side has specified where they are coming from. The Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper has said “the frequent flights of civilian drones from the mainland expose the Taiwan armed forces’ weak defences.”
Stress test
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said he was unaware of the incident, adding that “hyping up tension across the Taiwan Strait doesn’t mean anything”.
“China meant to test response of Taiwan’s military in offshore islands like Kinmen by sending those drones, and also used these small-scale events to see how Taiwanese society responds to them,” said Crystal Tu, assistant research fellow at Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research. “They may also try to see whether there are loopholes in the procedure or response that they can further take advantage of.”
Two US Navy guided-missile cruisers sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, as part of Washington’s effort to demonstrate its commitment to maintaining a military presence in the region. The government is preparing to sell about $1.1bn worth of other missiles and radars to Taiwan, according to a person familiar with the matter, in what would be the largest such transfer in almost two years.
The Taiwanese defence ministry told lawmakers that China’s increasing encroachments pose “severe military challenges”, according to a report seen by Bloomberg. Lin Wen-huang, an operations and planning official at the ministry, separately told reporters on Wednesday that Taiwan would counterattack if Chinese forces entered its territory.
“Our stance is that the closer the incursions are to Taiwan, the stronger our counter measures will be,” Lin said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Stop your fussing, China tells Taiwan over drone harassment
UN mission sets off for Ukrainian nuclear plant
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.