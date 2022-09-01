×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

China gives green light to Hong Kong’s reverse quarantine plan

Hong Kong CEO John Lee says a task force will establish how those who quarantine in Hong Kong can enter mainland China without risking ‘contamination’

01 September 2022 - 12:40 Sarah Zheng and Jinshan Hong
A Covid-19 community isolation facility under construction is shown in the Lok Ma Chau Loop area of Hong Kong, China. File photo: BLOOMBERG/BERTHA WANG
A Covid-19 community isolation facility under construction is shown in the Lok Ma Chau Loop area of Hong Kong, China. File photo: BLOOMBERG/BERTHA WANG

Hong Kong CEO John Lee has secured China’s support for a “reverse quarantine” programme to boost travel into the mainland, after two years of strict Covid-19 curbs thwarted cross-border ties.

The city leader said at a Thursday news briefing that officials from neighbouring Guangdong province had backed his plan for travellers to first isolate in Hong Kong and then enter China quarantine-free, during a virtual meeting.

“The main purpose is to first of all alleviate the burden of hotels in the mainland,” he said. “The second goal of this proposal is to ensure that we will have a system to allow a regular flow of people from Hong Kong into Shenzhen.”

Lee said a task force would now establish how those who quarantine in Hong Kong can enter the mainland without risking “contamination.” He also suggested a community isolation facility in Lok Ma Chau — which is near the China border and has capacity for about 11,000 beds — could be suitable for the programme.

Currently, those crossing from Hong Kong into China must quarantine in a mainland hotel for seven days followed by three days of home surveillance. Demand for such isolation rooms in the mainland is high, with limited capacity on offer.

Lee scrapped plans to travel to Guangdong this week for in-person talks, due to Covid-19 surges on both sides of the border. But he said conducting the meeting remotely had not made the exchange any less “fruitful”.

Since taking office on July 1, Lee has faced pressure to balance reopening internationally and with the mainland. Hong Kong’s economy is set to contract for the third time in four years, as isolating pandemic policies weigh on growth. 

China announced it will lock down Chengdu’s 21-million residents starting Thursday night, the biggest city shut down since Shanghai’s bruising two-month crisis earlier this year, demonstrating President Xi Jinping’s continued commitment to his strict Covid-19 Zero policy of eliminating the virus.

Lee has continued on the path of his predecessor in deviating from that zero-tolerance approach, pausing a painful flight ban mechanism and slashing hotel quarantine to three days from as high as 21. But Hong Kong is still one of the last cities in the world to impose isolation measures on vaccinated arrivals. 

“It’s always my intention, and the government’s intention, to allow maximum connectivity with the world,” Lee said, when asked about further reducing hotel quarantine. 

However, he warned that with Hong Kong recording nearly 10,000 daily Covid-19 infections, the public healthcare system was facing a “serious threat” and urged the community to work together to reduce the infection numbers. 

“As the number of cases come down,” he added, “there will be more room for me to do extra things.” 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

China steps up restrictions to wipe out Covid-19

Despite progress, the country remains focused on eliminating transmission of a virus that most of the world has now accepted as endemic
News
3 days ago

Shanghai Ikea store locked down in Covid panic

Health authorities imposed ‘temporary control measures’ at the store, after they found out a close contact of a six-year-old boy with an asymptomatic ...
World
2 weeks ago

Concerns grow over Hong Kong’s brain-drain

Survey shows firms have cut headcount in the city and added jobs elsewhere
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Mantashe’s new plan to create state power company ...
News
2.
Shell CEO warns Europe to brace for string of ...
News
3.
China steps up restrictions to wipe out Covid-19
News
4.
ANC to win 2024 vote even as city support ...
News
5.
Uniper depends on state for survival amid Russian ...
News

Related Articles

Japanese PM apologises for party’s links with controversial church

World / Asia

Shanghai Ikea store locked down in Covid panic

World / Asia

Hong Kong cuts hotel quarantine to three days

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.