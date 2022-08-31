Toyota invests billions in EV battery production in Japan, US

The new company will take over the three plants that are set for decommissioning, says the mineral resources and energy minister
Journeys where there are readily available low-carbon alternatives such as rail should be penalised most, or banned altogether
With no alternative systems available to make the most advanced semiconductors, the industry poses a threat to cutting greenhouse gasses
Toyota pledged to invest up to 730-billion yen, or about $5.6bn, to boost electric-car battery production in Japan and the US as consumer demand for cleaner transport takes off globally.
Battery production is expected to begin between 2024 and 2026, the world’s biggest automaker said in a statement Wednesday.
“This investment is aimed at enabling Toyota to flexibly meet the needs of its various customers in all countries and regions by offering multiple power trains and providing as many options as possible,” Toyota said.
Though Toyota sees hybrid and even hydrogen fuel-cell cars as part of a green future, it has hastened its push to electrify more of its line-up in recent months. In December, it promised to be ready to sell only zero-emission cars in Europe by 2035, aligning with the EU’s green deal measures proposed earlier in 2021.
“This is a positive move,” Hiroki Ihara, an analyst at Tachibana Securities, said. “In the US, the shift to EVs is accelerating faster than anticipated and there’s also a move to eliminate hybrids.”
With the investment, Toyota plans to increase its combined battery production capacity in Japan and the US by up to 40GWh. In Japan, about 400-billion yen will be invested in Himeji Plant of Prime Planet Energy & Solutions and in Toyota plants and property, while in the US, 325-billion yen will go to a plant in North Carolina.
“Toyota believes there is more than one option for achieving carbon neutrality,” the Japanese automaker said Wednesday. “It also believes the means of reducing CO2 emissions as much as possible and as quickly as possible, while protecting the livelihoods of its customers, vary greatly depending on the country and region.”
Carmakers and cell manufacturers around the world are ramping up battery-plant plans to keep up with demand.
Panasonic, which supplies batteries to Tesla, is in talks to build another plant in the US worth about $4bn, while Korean battery makers have a slew of plans for facilities in the US, constructing four for General Motors, two for Stellantis and three for Ford.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Toyota invests billions in EV battery production in Japan, US
The $5.6bn investment will enable the carmaker to meet the needs of customers by offering multiple power trains and providing as many options as possible
Toyota pledged to invest up to 730-billion yen, or about $5.6bn, to boost electric-car battery production in Japan and the US as consumer demand for cleaner transport takes off globally.
Battery production is expected to begin between 2024 and 2026, the world’s biggest automaker said in a statement Wednesday.
“This investment is aimed at enabling Toyota to flexibly meet the needs of its various customers in all countries and regions by offering multiple power trains and providing as many options as possible,” Toyota said.
Though Toyota sees hybrid and even hydrogen fuel-cell cars as part of a green future, it has hastened its push to electrify more of its line-up in recent months. In December, it promised to be ready to sell only zero-emission cars in Europe by 2035, aligning with the EU’s green deal measures proposed earlier in 2021.
“This is a positive move,” Hiroki Ihara, an analyst at Tachibana Securities, said. “In the US, the shift to EVs is accelerating faster than anticipated and there’s also a move to eliminate hybrids.”
With the investment, Toyota plans to increase its combined battery production capacity in Japan and the US by up to 40GWh. In Japan, about 400-billion yen will be invested in Himeji Plant of Prime Planet Energy & Solutions and in Toyota plants and property, while in the US, 325-billion yen will go to a plant in North Carolina.
“Toyota believes there is more than one option for achieving carbon neutrality,” the Japanese automaker said Wednesday. “It also believes the means of reducing CO2 emissions as much as possible and as quickly as possible, while protecting the livelihoods of its customers, vary greatly depending on the country and region.”
Carmakers and cell manufacturers around the world are ramping up battery-plant plans to keep up with demand.
Panasonic, which supplies batteries to Tesla, is in talks to build another plant in the US worth about $4bn, while Korean battery makers have a slew of plans for facilities in the US, constructing four for General Motors, two for Stellantis and three for Ford.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Musk’s target of 20-million EVs by 2030 could cost Tesla $400bn
Korean car and battery companies feel the heat from US climate law
MARK RAINE: High EV import duty blocking industry transition
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Musk’s target of 20-million EVs by 2030 could cost Tesla $400bn
US buyers of electric cars find used vehicles are the best option
Electric vehicle start-up Arrival is stuck on the starting block
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.