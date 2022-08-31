Snap to cut 20% of its workforce and slash investments

Snapchat’s parent company is slashing staff and scaling back investments in straggling businesses, an attempt to rein in costs following a slowdown in ad revenue growth.
Journeys where there are readily available low-carbon alternatives such as rail should be penalised most, or banned altogether
With no alternative systems available to make the most advanced semiconductors, the industry poses a threat to cutting greenhouse gasses
Snap is cutting about 20% of its 6,400-person workforce, CEO Evan Spiegel said in an internal memo sent to staff Tuesday. The change was necessary because revenue growth of 8% in the current quarter fell short of the company’s initial assumptions. Snap, which makes a social app popular with young people, has never reported single-digit quarterly revenue growth as a public company, according to Bloomberg data.
Any projects that don’t contribute to growing users and sales or the company’s augmented reality offerings will be cut or receive “substantially reduced investment,” Spiegel said in his memo. “While we will continue our work to reaccelerate revenue growth, we must ensure Snap’s long term success in any environment.”
The shares gained 8.9% in New York to $10.90. Snap has fallen 79% this year through to Tuesday’s close, on track for the worst year since listing as a public company in 2017.
A pullback in spending from advertisers on its platform has crippled Snap’s sales growth in 2022. Employees in the struggling advertising sales departments will now report to a newly appointed COO, Jerry Hunter, who previously held the role of senior vice-president of the engineering team. The ad divisions previously reported to chief business officer Jeremi Gorman, who is leaving the company for a role at Netflix, the company said.
With investors losing confidence, the company is tasked with simultaneously growing and controlling costs. The company is culling work to prioritise growing the user base, improving the ad business and finding new sources of revenue.
To help with these efforts, the company is also adding three regional president roles in the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.
Snap is known for its core social media app Snapchat, which is popular for sending disappearing photo and video messages. The company is reducing or discontinuing investments in Snap Originals, shows and series produced by Snap, among other offerings.
The company will also narrow the scope of development for its Spectacles camera glasses.
Competition
Social media companies have reported challenges to ad revenue in recent quarters. Marketers are spending less both due to economic uncertainty and the changes Apple made to its privacy policy in 2021 that affected iPhone user ad tracking.
“As advertising dollars in aggregate grow more slowly, competition for these dollars intensifies,” Snap said in the presentation.
While Spiegel said it’s difficult to project revenue for the year in these conditions, this restructuring will help ensure the company continues generating free cash flow in 2023. The company expects to see a one-time cost of $110m to $175m tied to the job cuts, according to an investor presentation. Ultimately, Snap expects to reduce annualised content and operating costs by $500m, relative to the second quarter.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Snap to cut 20% of its workforce and slash investments
The move is an attempt to rein in costs following a slowdown in ad revenue growth
Snapchat’s parent company is slashing staff and scaling back investments in straggling businesses, an attempt to rein in costs following a slowdown in ad revenue growth.
Snap is cutting about 20% of its 6,400-person workforce, CEO Evan Spiegel said in an internal memo sent to staff Tuesday. The change was necessary because revenue growth of 8% in the current quarter fell short of the company’s initial assumptions. Snap, which makes a social app popular with young people, has never reported single-digit quarterly revenue growth as a public company, according to Bloomberg data.
Any projects that don’t contribute to growing users and sales or the company’s augmented reality offerings will be cut or receive “substantially reduced investment,” Spiegel said in his memo. “While we will continue our work to reaccelerate revenue growth, we must ensure Snap’s long term success in any environment.”
The shares gained 8.9% in New York to $10.90. Snap has fallen 79% this year through to Tuesday’s close, on track for the worst year since listing as a public company in 2017.
A pullback in spending from advertisers on its platform has crippled Snap’s sales growth in 2022. Employees in the struggling advertising sales departments will now report to a newly appointed COO, Jerry Hunter, who previously held the role of senior vice-president of the engineering team. The ad divisions previously reported to chief business officer Jeremi Gorman, who is leaving the company for a role at Netflix, the company said.
With investors losing confidence, the company is tasked with simultaneously growing and controlling costs. The company is culling work to prioritise growing the user base, improving the ad business and finding new sources of revenue.
To help with these efforts, the company is also adding three regional president roles in the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.
Snap is known for its core social media app Snapchat, which is popular for sending disappearing photo and video messages. The company is reducing or discontinuing investments in Snap Originals, shows and series produced by Snap, among other offerings.
The company will also narrow the scope of development for its Spectacles camera glasses.
Competition
Social media companies have reported challenges to ad revenue in recent quarters. Marketers are spending less both due to economic uncertainty and the changes Apple made to its privacy policy in 2021 that affected iPhone user ad tracking.
“As advertising dollars in aggregate grow more slowly, competition for these dollars intensifies,” Snap said in the presentation.
While Spiegel said it’s difficult to project revenue for the year in these conditions, this restructuring will help ensure the company continues generating free cash flow in 2023. The company expects to see a one-time cost of $110m to $175m tied to the job cuts, according to an investor presentation. Ultimately, Snap expects to reduce annualised content and operating costs by $500m, relative to the second quarter.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Meta blames smaller ad budgets for first fall in sales in its history
Dismal ad spend on social media drives shares down
Snap warning erases $160bn in social media stock rout
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.