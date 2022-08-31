Mantashe’s new plan to create state power company takes shape

The new company will take over the three plants that are set for decommissioning, says the mineral resources and energy minister
SA is forging ahead with a plan to create a new state-owned power company by converting three coal-fired plants into gas-burning generators to ease the nation’s energy crisis.
Eskom has subjected the country to rolling blackouts since 2008 because its old and poorly maintained facilities cannot keep pace with demand. The proposed new company, dubbed Generation 2, will take over the three plants that are set for decommissioning, according to mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.
“If we repurpose them into gas power stations, we will save a lot of life in SA in terms of energy,” Mantashe said in an interview in his office in Pretoria, adding that it was “urgent” to create the company. The ministry plans to invite engineering firms to study the plants and offer advice, he said.
At least five rounds of bids for renewable power projects have not added sufficient capacity, while an emergency plan to add electricity is mired in legal wrangles. A new state electricity generation company is yet another attempt to find a solution to the crisis that has hampered economic growth in the country.
Mantashe’s plan envisages taking over the ageing Hendrina, Grootvlei and Camden power plants, which have a combined generation capacity of 4,800MW.
Still, procuring inexpensive gas for the converted plants may prove to be a challenge. Russia’s war in Ukraine has countries across the world scrambling for the fuel, with Europe even considering rationing. US natural gas futures, which have more than doubled in 2022, rose above $9 per million British thermal units at 8.25am in London.
Opposition parties are also sceptical of the government’s plans, given its poor track record in overseeing state companies.
‘Out of touch’
The idea of setting up a new power utility “proves beyond any doubt that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is completely out of touch and clueless on what needs to be done to address the electricity crisis”, said DA shadow minister for public enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia.
Almost a third of Eskom’s plants will reach end-of-life as early as 2023. To replace the plants and add capacity needed to meet rising demand will take years and cost more than R1-trillion, according to government estimates.
Money for the new power generation company and its projects will come from a combination of the state, the market and investors.
“Money follows ideas,” Mantashe said. “If you come up with a sustainable proposal, and it makes sense, investors will come.”
Once the proposal is approved, the government will invite engineering, procurement and construction companies. The cost of converting the plants would be determined at that point, said Maduna Ngobeni, the department’s head of projects.
SA also plans to build a new 2,500MW nuclear plant, Mantashe said. The modular nuclear plant will be constructed at Thyspunt in the Eastern Cape, the minister said.
“Nuclear is another very important baseload commodity,” Mantashe said. “It is very efficient and reliable.”
Generation 2 would be under Mantashe’s department, unlike Eskom, which is managed by the department of public enterprises.
Eskom can reliably produce about 26,000MW at present, against a winter peak of 32,000MW. It is also saddled with R396bn of debt.
