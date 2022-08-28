Fun-loving World Cup fans to give Qatar accommodation a miss

Kingdom’s low tolerance for liquor and revelling means many visitors will base themselves in nearby countries
Qatar is gearing up for a World Cup tourism boom as the tiny Gulf state prepares to welcome more than a million soccer fans. One complication: many of them can’t or won’t stay there.
An accommodation squeeze and low tolerance for liquor and partying in the conservative Muslim nation means tens of thousands of fans will base themselves in nearby countries for the month-long tournament. Match-day flights from major Middle Eastern cities will shuttle spectators to games, benefiting airlines, hotels and hospitality venues in nearby countries including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Oman.
The tourism hub of Dubai stands to benefit the most. Of the more than 90 new flights that will land every day in the host city, Doha, about 40 will leave from the UAE.
Dubai will be the “major gateway” to the World Cup with probably more people coming through the city than Qatar, said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.
Qatar has been preparing to host the Cup for 12 years, and estimates the influx of 1.2-million visitors will add $17bn to its economy. Concerned about an accommodation crunch, organisers leased two cruise ships and will pitch more than 1,000 tents in the desert. A regional shuttle service will connect Doha with other cities, including Muscat, Riyadh, Jeddah and Kuwait City.
The Saudi Tourism Authority says it expects to welcome 30,000 visitors because of the World Cup. Those registered for Qatar’s Hayya fan card can apply for multiple-entry visas to the kingdom.
Hesitant fans
It’s not just the accommodation squeeze that’s prompting fans to look elsewhere. Local dress codes requiring men and women to cover their bodies from shoulders to knees in many public spaces and strict liquor rules don’t make Qatar the ideal destination for some.
“Football fans like to have a lot of fun. I think there’s a lot of hesitation about Qatar as a country,” said Dan Allen, MD of London-based agency DPA Sports Travel. “Dubai seems like the safer option for fans who want to live on the edge.”
More affordable accommodation, available rooms at trusted chains and a perception that the UAE will have a more lenient approach on liquor are prompting many people to choose Dubai over Doha, said Allen.
It remains to be seen whether major sponsor AB InBev can persuade Qatar to let fans drink Budweiser beer in stadiums, a battle it faced and won at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy has promised liquor will be available in some designated “fan zones” outside stadiums and other hospitality venues. Further details will be announced in due course.
Compact event
The busiest time for Qatar will be the group stage, when four matches a day will be held in stadiums in and around Doha. Two venues are just a 10-minute drive apart and the furthest is only an hour away. That makes the event more compact than the 21 World Cups.
Russia, which hosted the previous tournament, had stadiums in 11 cities, while Brazil held matches in 12 cities. For the 2026 World Cup, Mexico, Canada and the US will share hosting responsibilities.
A compact tournament offers fans an opportunity to watch more than one match in a day, said Alan Holt, MD of Expat Sport. Holt, who slept on a gymnasium floor in Japan during the 2002 World Cup and shared a one-bedroom apartment with four friends in Moscow in 2018, said accommodation shortages for such a huge sporting event are nothing new.
