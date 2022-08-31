×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

EU backs tougher visa rules for Russian tourists, but stops short of full ban

The Baltic countries and Poland have threatened unilateral action if the EU failed to agree to ban Russian tourists

31 August 2022 - 21:11 Natalia Drozdiak, Peter Laca and Lenka Ponikelska
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Picture: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/HO/REUTERS
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Picture: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/HO/REUTERS

EU member states agreed to make it costlier and more difficult for Russian tourists to travel to the bloc, but stopped short of a full visa ban.

The bloc’s foreign ministers gave their political backing to suspending a 2007 deal that facilitated the issuing of visas to Russians, Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, told reporters after a meeting in Prague. “This will significantly reduce the number of new visas issued by member states,” he said.

An increasing number of border crossings from Russia since mid-July “has become a security risk”, Borrell said. Many Russians were travelling to the EU for shopping “as if no war was raging in Ukraine”, he said, adding that member states “considered it cannot be business as usual”.

The foreign ministers had met amid divisions on banning Russian tourists in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Baltic countries and Poland threatened unilateral action if the EU failed to agree to ban Russian tourists, but other envoys including from Germany and France pushed for more caution.

During Wednesday’s talks, Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky urged his counterparts in the room to stop issuing tourists visas and also ban tourists that are already holding an EU visa, according to a person familiar with the matter. Lipavsky suggested that further steps to limit tourist traffic from Russia could be included in a new sanctions package.

Several ministers met for separate talks earlier on Wednesday to work out the wording for a compromise agreement, officials said. Ministers sought common ground to avoid the optics of an east-west split.

Baltic states have been pushing for a visa ban amid an influx of Russian tourists crossing into the EU via their borders. Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia said in a joint statement ahead of the meeting that they are considering introducing “national-level temporary measures” to limit the number of Russian citizens entering the bloc and Schengen area across their borders.

Target officials

Borrell said that EU countries have a wide range of measures they can take concerning Russian visa issuance and border controls, as long as they conform with Schengen area rules.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock cautioned against an overly restrictive visa policy before Wednesday’s meeting, saying it was important to target Russian officials and those profiting from war, but to continue allowing others who might not support the regime to travel to Europe. A discussion paper Germany drafted with France and circulated to member states warned against far-reaching travel restrictions that could feed the Russian narrative.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that if the EU went ahead with a ban on tourist visas for Russians, “this couldn’t be left without a response” by Russia, without elaborating on possible retaliatory moves. Peskov called proposed measures a “collection of irrationalities bordering on madness”.

With flights banned to and from the EU, Russians have mostly had to enter the bloc by land, primarily through Finland and the Baltic countries. 

About 1-million Russian citizens have legally entered the EU since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, with roughly two-thirds entering through the borders of Estonia or Finland, according to the EU’s border agency Frontex. Once they cross into the EU with a Schengen visa, they are free to travel around the border-free zone within Europe.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Shell CEO warns Europe to brace for string of ...
News
2.
ANC to win 2024 vote even as city support ...
News
3.
Mantashe’s new plan to create state power company ...
News
4.
Uniper depends on state for survival amid Russian ...
News
5.
Fun-loving World Cup fans to give Qatar ...
News

Related Articles

Moscow decries ‘Russophobia’ as war monuments toppled

World / Europe

Ukraine launches counteroffensive to retake territory in south

World / Europe

Putin, his troops and Ukraine’s nuclear plant

Opinion

UN mission sets off for Ukrainian nuclear plant

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.