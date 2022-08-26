Biden’s student debt relief plan set to cost $24bn per year

Net income for the six months jumps more than 400%
Journeys where there are readily available low-carbon alternatives such as rail should be penalised most, or banned altogether
With no alternative systems available to make the most advanced semiconductors, the industry poses a threat to cutting greenhouse gasses
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide relief for student loan borrowers will cost about $24bn per year, the White House now says, a figure markedly lower than other private estimates.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre offered up the new figure on CNN Thursday night, after facing repeated questions about the cost of the plan in briefings.
The administration is calculating the cost based on revenue it will no longer collect on loans cancelled under the programme. Its calculation assumes that only 75% of eligible applicants will apply for the programme, and considers other factors such as students who might default and stop paying their loans.
Over a decade that would mean Biden’s forgiveness programme would cost the government $240bn in lost revenue. Administration officials have said the figure would likely be blunted by tax revenue on other economic activity — such as home purchases — that Americans freed from paying debt would pursue.
Private estimates
Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said on Friday at a briefing that White House officials “consider it fully paid for” because the federal government’s annual budget deficit has declined under Biden.
Private estimates put the cost of Biden’s relief plan far higher.
A new analysis from the Penn Wharton Budget Model, released on Friday, estimates the debt cancellation alone will cost as much as $519bn, with loan forbearance costing $16bn and a new income-based repayment plan $70bn. That would bring the total cost of the programme to roughly $605bn.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a non-profit that analyses federal fiscal policy, estimates Biden’s student debt cancellation plan will cost anywhere from $440bn to $600bn over the next 10 years, accounting for all of the provisions.
Biden’s sweeping plan for student debt relief will forgive as much as $20,000 in loans for some recipients and allow borrowers with undergraduate loans to cap repayments at 5% of their monthly income. The $20,000 debt forgiveness figure applies to those who receive Pell grants, with a $10,000 limit for most student loan holders. Relief is limited to people who earned less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021, or $250,000 for households.
Ramamurti said that the programme “is going to be a one-time thing” that is “conditioned on an emergency”, the pandemic. Many liberals have pressured Biden to forgive much higher levels of student debt, such as $50,000 per borrower.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Biden’s student debt relief plan set to cost $24bn per year
Estimate assumes 75% of eligible borrowers participate
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide relief for student loan borrowers will cost about $24bn per year, the White House now says, a figure markedly lower than other private estimates.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre offered up the new figure on CNN Thursday night, after facing repeated questions about the cost of the plan in briefings.
The administration is calculating the cost based on revenue it will no longer collect on loans cancelled under the programme. Its calculation assumes that only 75% of eligible applicants will apply for the programme, and considers other factors such as students who might default and stop paying their loans.
Over a decade that would mean Biden’s forgiveness programme would cost the government $240bn in lost revenue. Administration officials have said the figure would likely be blunted by tax revenue on other economic activity — such as home purchases — that Americans freed from paying debt would pursue.
Private estimates
Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said on Friday at a briefing that White House officials “consider it fully paid for” because the federal government’s annual budget deficit has declined under Biden.
Private estimates put the cost of Biden’s relief plan far higher.
A new analysis from the Penn Wharton Budget Model, released on Friday, estimates the debt cancellation alone will cost as much as $519bn, with loan forbearance costing $16bn and a new income-based repayment plan $70bn. That would bring the total cost of the programme to roughly $605bn.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a non-profit that analyses federal fiscal policy, estimates Biden’s student debt cancellation plan will cost anywhere from $440bn to $600bn over the next 10 years, accounting for all of the provisions.
Biden’s sweeping plan for student debt relief will forgive as much as $20,000 in loans for some recipients and allow borrowers with undergraduate loans to cap repayments at 5% of their monthly income. The $20,000 debt forgiveness figure applies to those who receive Pell grants, with a $10,000 limit for most student loan holders. Relief is limited to people who earned less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021, or $250,000 for households.
Ramamurti said that the programme “is going to be a one-time thing” that is “conditioned on an emergency”, the pandemic. Many liberals have pressured Biden to forgive much higher levels of student debt, such as $50,000 per borrower.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Biden to cancel $10,000 of debt each for millions of American students
Senate passes landmark climate and healthcare bill
Joe Biden unveils budget plan with record tax on wealthy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.