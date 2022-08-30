African fintech Flutterwave prepares for New York IPO despite hurdles

Former president removed defence and intelligence material from White House, jeopardising US national security, according to FBI affidavit
Flutterwave, an Africa-focused financial technology firm, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq stock exchange even as it deals with regulatory hurdles in its key markets.
The company based in San Francisco and Lagos will use the funds to expand operations in its existing markets and enter new ones in Africa, according to CEO Oneal Bhambani. The executive and three others joined the company in June from American Express as Flutterwave moves to bolster corporate governance at a firm dogged by allegations of financial impropriety.
“We have the attractive market potential and opportunity to do so now,” Bhambani said in an interview on Friday. The listing is an initiative of the payments company that’s “reaching the scale and trajectory comparable to what other investors seemed to invest in the public markets”, he said without giving further details.
Flutterwave, valued at more than $3bn and backed by B Capital Group and TPG, had its bank accounts in Kenya frozen under rules against money laundering and with the central bank saying it has no licence to operate payments services in the country. The company has also been struggling with allegations in the media and lawsuits — including claims of refusing former employees stock rights, harassment and bullying — casting doubt on its IPO plans.
Flutterwave denied accusations of financial misconduct, including claims of money laundering in Kenya and irregularities related to stock options. It said it took action against those found culpable of any form of harassment in the company.
Meanwhile, the company, which specialises in cross-border transactions, is expanding into lending. Flutterwave Capital will provide collateral-free, digital loans to business owners in Nigeria.
“We are a growth company, we have a tremendous opportunity to invest and really develop solutions for the largest enterprises in the world that transact in Africa,” Bhambani said. It plans to begin lending by end of this year, he said.
Flutterwave, which counts Flywire and Uber Technologies as its customers, says it has processed 200-million financial transactions valued at about $16bn since it began operations.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
African fintech Flutterwave prepares for New York IPO despite hurdles
New CEO Oneal Bhambani presses ahead with listing as value surpasses $3bn but allegations of financial impropriety pile up
