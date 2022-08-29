Uniper depends on state for survival amid Russian gas shortfall

German energy company is losing more than €100m a day and needs to extend a government credit line
German energy giant Uniper is seeking to extend a government credit line to €13bn in the latest sign of the energy crisis only getting worse.
The utility has requested an additional €4bn from Germany’s state-owned lender KfW after fully using its existing €9bn credit line, Uniper said in a statement on Monday.
The Düsseldorf-based company’s liquidity position has deteriorated further because of surging prices and a massive shortfall in deliveries from Russia. The request came just as its parent company Fortum said the collateral it needs to provide to trade power rose €1bn in a week.
Uniper is the biggest victim of the worst energy crisis in decades, losing more than €100m a day. Its survival is now dependent on handouts from the state, which announced a bailout earlier this northern hemisphere summer. Its loss of more than €12bn for the first half is one of the biggest in German corporate history.
Germany has warned that the firm’s collapse could lead to spillover on the local utilities and companies that rely on Uniper for gas and power.
“We are working at full speed with the German government on a permanent solution to this emergency,” Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said in the statement. “Otherwise Uniper will no longer be able to fulfil its system-critical function for Germany and Europe.”
A spokesperson for the German economy ministry declined to comment.
In July, Germany agreed to shore up Uniper to the tune of €17bn, making the firm the first major energy company to seek a bailout.
Since June 14, Uniper has received only part of the contractually agreed gas supply from Russia. The shortfall in deliveries now amounts to 80%, the firm said on Monday. To ensure security of supply for its customers, Uniper is procuring the missing volumes on the market at significantly higher prices.
While European gas futures plunged as much as 20% on Monday, they are still trading more than five times their level a year ago.
