×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

UK bank pushes four-day week as future of working life

29 August 2022 - 05:04 Evelyn Yu
Employees inside an office building in London.Picture: CHRIS RATCLIFFE/BLOOMBERG
Employees inside an office building in London.Picture: CHRIS RATCLIFFE/BLOOMBERG

Six months after switching to a four-day working week, the UK’s Atom Bank says it has seen benefits from talent retention to improved productivity.

Job applications at the bank increased 49% in January compared with a year ago, while staff retention rates have also risen, according to a media release. Days lost to sickness fell over the period and customer service ratings improved.

The Durham, England-based challenger bank is one of a number of UK companies exploring new working patterns to meet growing demand for flexible employment after the pandemic. While some have questioned the feasibility of a shorter working week, Atom Bank has no such qualms.

“We firmly believe the four-day week is the future of working life,” says Anne-Marie Lister, chief people officer at Atom Bank. “We hope Atom’s experiences will encourage more businesses to make the shift permanently.”

Even as the pandemic recedes and some bosses push for a return to the office, there is increasing evidence flexible work is here to stay. Office vacancies in central London are at the highest level in more than 15 years with the equivalent of about 60 Gherkin skyscrapers of empty space.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.

How to... assess the advantages of a four-day week

The advantages of a four-day week for organisations, employees and the environment speak for themselves, says expert.
Careers
1 month ago

Older and younger bosses at odds when it comes to remote work

New research exposes a generational divide over employees working from home
News
1 month ago

How to... stay relevant at work

After an increase in retrenchments during the pandemic, many people worry they may also lose their jobs, but there are ways to make sure you are ...
Careers
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Nestle launches vegan KitKats
News
2.
Magic mushrooms help cut heavy drinking among ...
News
3.
UK bank pushes four-day week as future of working ...
News
4.
US buyers of electric cars find used vehicles are ...
News
5.
ECB needs ‘resolute’ rate hike to tame inflation
News

Related Articles

The TV and film industry is cooking up high-steaks food content

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Ricciardo to leave McLaren at the end of 2022 racing season

Life / Motoring

Five things to watch this weekend

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.