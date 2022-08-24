UK bank pushes four-day week as future of working life

US researchers executed the first placebo-controlled trial to look at psilocybin as treatment for the dependence
Six months after switching to a four-day working week, the UK’s Atom Bank says it has seen benefits from talent retention to improved productivity.
Job applications at the bank increased 49% in January compared with a year ago, while staff retention rates have also risen, according to a media release. Days lost to sickness fell over the period and customer service ratings improved.
The Durham, England-based challenger bank is one of a number of UK companies exploring new working patterns to meet growing demand for flexible employment after the pandemic. While some have questioned the feasibility of a shorter working week, Atom Bank has no such qualms.
“We firmly believe the four-day week is the future of working life,” says Anne-Marie Lister, chief people officer at Atom Bank. “We hope Atom’s experiences will encourage more businesses to make the shift permanently.”
Even as the pandemic recedes and some bosses push for a return to the office, there is increasing evidence flexible work is here to stay. Office vacancies in central London are at the highest level in more than 15 years with the equivalent of about 60 Gherkin skyscrapers of empty space.
