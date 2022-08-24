Magic mushrooms help cut heavy drinking among alcoholics, study shows

US researchers executed the first placebo-controlled trial to look at psilocybin as treatment for the dependence
Surveys suggest President Jair Bolsonaro is lifting his advantage among evangelical voters and the middle class, and narrowing his disadvantage among women
With no alternative systems available to make the most advanced semiconductors, the industry poses a threat to cutting greenhouse gasses
Psilocybin, also known as “magic mushrooms”, shows promise in treating alcohol addiction a new study from New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine has found.
A study of 93 men and women with alcohol dependence found that those given two doses of psilocybin and psychotherapy reduced heavy drinking by 83% within eight months, according to NYU Langone Health, an academic medical centre that collaborated on the study. Those who received an antihistamine placebo, only reduced drinking by 51%. All received up to 12 psychotherapy sessions, both before and after the drug treatments.
The study is a breakthrough in the understanding of treatment of alcohol-use disorder, Charles Marmar, chair of the department of psychiatry at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told a press conference.
The study is publishing in JAMA Psychiatry. It is the first placebo-controlled trial to look at psilocybin as treatment for alcohol dependence, according to NYU Langone.
Excessive alcohol use kills about 95,000 people in the US every year, often due to binge drinking or liver disease, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is also linked to economic and workplace losses, accidents, impaired learning, memory and mental health.
NYU’s study is one of many that are examining whether psychedelic substances such as magic mushrooms, ketamine, MDMA and LSD have therapeutic uses.
Many studies have focused on addiction. Johns Hopkins Medicine in 2014 found psilocybin helped longtime smokers quit, with an abstinence rate of 80% after six months. A London-based biotech company also recently licensed a protocol to treat alcohol abuse in the US, citing an 86% effective rate of abstinence over six months.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Magic mushrooms help cut heavy drinking among alcoholics, study shows
US researchers carry out first placebo-controlled trial with psilocybin as treatment for dependence
Psilocybin, also known as “magic mushrooms”, shows promise in treating alcohol addiction a new study from New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine has found.
A study of 93 men and women with alcohol dependence found that those given two doses of psilocybin and psychotherapy reduced heavy drinking by 83% within eight months, according to NYU Langone Health, an academic medical centre that collaborated on the study. Those who received an antihistamine placebo, only reduced drinking by 51%. All received up to 12 psychotherapy sessions, both before and after the drug treatments.
The study is a breakthrough in the understanding of treatment of alcohol-use disorder, Charles Marmar, chair of the department of psychiatry at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told a press conference.
The study is publishing in JAMA Psychiatry. It is the first placebo-controlled trial to look at psilocybin as treatment for alcohol dependence, according to NYU Langone.
Excessive alcohol use kills about 95,000 people in the US every year, often due to binge drinking or liver disease, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is also linked to economic and workplace losses, accidents, impaired learning, memory and mental health.
NYU’s study is one of many that are examining whether psychedelic substances such as magic mushrooms, ketamine, MDMA and LSD have therapeutic uses.
Many studies have focused on addiction. Johns Hopkins Medicine in 2014 found psilocybin helped longtime smokers quit, with an abstinence rate of 80% after six months. A London-based biotech company also recently licensed a protocol to treat alcohol abuse in the US, citing an 86% effective rate of abstinence over six months.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.
New study finds magic mushrooms can ease depression
Magic mushroom-based therapy shows promise
Cannabis industry could take off if recreational use becomes legalised
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
CHRIS THURMAN: When the past does not promise much for our political future
PARMY OLSEN: Creating fake pictures has just gone next level with free AI tool
Audi Centurion launches solar home-charging for E-trons
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.