Zeekr thinking about IPO, sources Say

The Zhejiang Geely Holding Group-backed company is exploring listing venues including the US and Hong Kong
The nation’s top oil and gas driller benefited from soaring global energy prices
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Zeekr Intelligent Technology is considering an initial public offering (IPO) and has asked investment banks for proposals, according to people familiar with the situation.
The Zhejiang Geely Holding Group-backed company is exploring listing venues including the US and Hong Kong and hasn’t decided on the IPO size, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private.
The EV maker is the latest firm backed by billionaire Li Shufu looking to tap the growing investor appetite for the sector. Geely is considering a Hong Kong IPO for its ride-hailing firm Cao Cao Mobility as soon as 2023, Bloomberg News reported last week.
The timeline for a potential listing hasn’t been set, and Zeekr could opt to raise another round of funding first, the people said. L Catterton Asia, the regional arm of the consumer-focused private equity firm, has expressed interest in participating in any future fundraising, they said.
The EV brand raised $500m in its first external funding round led by Intel Capital last year, valuing it at about $9bn. Contemporary Amperex Technology, the world’s biggest EV battery maker, online entertainment group Bilibili and private equity firm Boyu Capital also participated.
Zeekr has no plan for a new funding round and declined to comment on its IPO plans, a representative for Geely said in response to a Bloomberg News query. L Catterton declined to comment.
ECARX Holdings, the automotive tech firm backed by Li, in May agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check company COVA Acquisition in what could be the largest Chinese listing in the US since Didi Global. The deal values the combined company at about $3.8bn.
Smart Automobile, a joint venture between Geely and Germany’s Mercedes-Benz, is considering raising about $500m to $1bn through a minority stake sale as part of its plans to revive the iconic minicar as an all-electric brand, Bloomberg News reported in February.
Founded in 2021, Zeekr positions itself as a premium EV brand that targets younger, trendier customers in China. It has sold more than 30,000 cars since October. The EV maker plans to introduce six different models within five years, aiming for annual sales of 650,000 units by 2025. Geely Automobile Holdings has an indirect stake in the EV brand.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Zeekr thinking about IPO, sources Say
The Zhejiang Geely Holding Group-backed company is exploring listing venues including the US and Hong Kong
Zeekr Intelligent Technology is considering an initial public offering (IPO) and has asked investment banks for proposals, according to people familiar with the situation.
The Zhejiang Geely Holding Group-backed company is exploring listing venues including the US and Hong Kong and hasn’t decided on the IPO size, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private.
The EV maker is the latest firm backed by billionaire Li Shufu looking to tap the growing investor appetite for the sector. Geely is considering a Hong Kong IPO for its ride-hailing firm Cao Cao Mobility as soon as 2023, Bloomberg News reported last week.
The timeline for a potential listing hasn’t been set, and Zeekr could opt to raise another round of funding first, the people said. L Catterton Asia, the regional arm of the consumer-focused private equity firm, has expressed interest in participating in any future fundraising, they said.
The EV brand raised $500m in its first external funding round led by Intel Capital last year, valuing it at about $9bn. Contemporary Amperex Technology, the world’s biggest EV battery maker, online entertainment group Bilibili and private equity firm Boyu Capital also participated.
Zeekr has no plan for a new funding round and declined to comment on its IPO plans, a representative for Geely said in response to a Bloomberg News query. L Catterton declined to comment.
ECARX Holdings, the automotive tech firm backed by Li, in May agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check company COVA Acquisition in what could be the largest Chinese listing in the US since Didi Global. The deal values the combined company at about $3.8bn.
Smart Automobile, a joint venture between Geely and Germany’s Mercedes-Benz, is considering raising about $500m to $1bn through a minority stake sale as part of its plans to revive the iconic minicar as an all-electric brand, Bloomberg News reported in February.
Founded in 2021, Zeekr positions itself as a premium EV brand that targets younger, trendier customers in China. It has sold more than 30,000 cars since October. The EV maker plans to introduce six different models within five years, aiming for annual sales of 650,000 units by 2025. Geely Automobile Holdings has an indirect stake in the EV brand.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
GUGU LOURIE: Tech is now the very fabric of restaurants
Twitter misled regulators on hackers and spam, says whistle-blower
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.