US launches airstrikes in eastern Syria

US forces carried out airstrikes in Syria against groups it claims are tied to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, a move that comes as Washington and Tehran weigh a new nuclear agreement.
The strikes at Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria were “intended to defend and protect US forces from attacks like the ones on August 15 against US personnel by Iran-backed groups,” Col Joe Buccino, a spokesman for US Central Command (Centcom) said in a statement sent late on Tuesday.
An aerial assault occurred August 15 near the Al-Tanf garrison, an American military base near a key border crossing in Syria, Centcom said in a previous statement. There were no casualties at that time. The airstrikes on Tuesday, according to Buccino, “targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated” with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard.
“The US took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimise the risk of casualties,” Buccino said, adding that US President Joe Biden “gave the direction” for the strikes.
The airstrikes occurred as the Biden administration is sending signals that it will remain tough on Iran even as it weighs a return to the nuclear accord with the Islamic Republic that president Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.
National security advisor Jake Sullivan met his Israeli counterpart, Eyal Hulata, this week and reiterated the Biden administration’s “commitment to ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon”, according to a White House statement.
The original agreement placed limits on Iran’s nuclear programme in return for the lifting of related economic sanctions. Republicans and some Democrats oppose reviving it.
Iran denied having any link to sites targeted by the US in Syria.
However, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that a Revolutionary Guard general had been killed in Syria on Monday. Iran has frequently blamed Israeli attacks for the killing of its military personnel in Syria, a battleground for proxy wars in the region.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
US launches airstrikes in eastern Syria
