News

Shipping back to normal off Somali coast as piracy dips

The change comes after years of successful counterpiracy operations

24 August 2022 - 05:05 Mohamed Sheikh Nor and Simon Marks
Pirates launched attacks on shipping off the coast of Somalia for more than a decade. Picture: BLOOMERG
Pirates launched attacks on shipping off the coast of Somalia for more than a decade. Picture: BLOOMERG

The global shipping industry has agreed to declassify the Indian Ocean coastline off Somalia as a “high-risk area” after years of successful counterpiracy operations.

The change was approved by marine groups including the International Chamber of Shipping and will be operational from January 2023, they said in a statement on Monday.

“No piracy attacks against merchant ships have occurred off Somalia since 2018,” according to the statement.

For more than a decade, pirates from Somalia launched hundreds of attacks on commercial vessels in East African waters, in some cases earning millions of dollars in ransom money and forcing shipping companies to adopt security measures such as employing armed guards and installing barbed wire. The dangers were depicted in the 2013 Oscar-nominated movie Captain Phillips, starring Tom Hanks.

International navies and an EU antipiracy task force have in recent years managed to crack down on pirates by patrolling waters with warships and using satellite imagery. The seas off West Africa have become more dangerous, with piracy having surged there over the past decade.

Bloomberg

JAMES STAVRIDIS: Mobile base off Africa’s west coast shows US’s drive to fighting piracy

For the US, improving military, law-enforcement and diplomatic ties in Africa will be increasingly vital
Opinion
11 months ago

US helps Nigeria curb attacks in world’s new ‘pirate alley’

Lurking beneath the government’s show of maritime strength is poverty in the Niger Delta
World
1 year ago

Piracy surge off West Africa leads to boom for SA boat builder Paramount Maritime

Paramount Maritime taps growth in demand for security vessels, especially in the Gulf of Guinea
Companies
1 year ago
