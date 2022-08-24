×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Severe drought in China may further disrupt global food security

Persistent, searing heat in central and southwestern areas threaten a grain harvest that runs to hundreds of millions of tonnes

24 August 2022 - 11:12 Hallie Gu
Cracked silt on the bank of the Yangtze River is seen on August 19 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei Province.The river flows through the provinces of Qinghai, Yunnan, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui as well as Jiangsu. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Cracked silt on the bank of the Yangtze River is seen on August 19 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei Province.The river flows through the provinces of Qinghai, Yunnan, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui as well as Jiangsu. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The extreme weather hitting China on all points of the compass comes at a pivotal time for the harvest in the world’s most populous nation. 

China has largely escaped this year’s surge in global food prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But persistent, searing heat in central and southwestern areas, and flooding in the northeast — all worsened by climate change — now threaten a grain harvest that runs to hundreds of millions of tonnes, most of which is gathered in the fall. 

The broadest risk is that lost output could raise China’s already hefty import needs, adding to intense price pressures in the rest of the world. Global food supplies have been affected by the pandemic and then the war in Ukraine, sending grocery bills skyrocketing in some nations, while scorching conditions from the US Midwest to India continue to threaten crops in the northern hemisphere. China is by far the world’s biggest importer of food.

“The impact of adverse weather conditions at the present time will weaken mainland China’s net food balance in the current harvest cycle,” said Charles Hart, a commodities analyst at Fitch Solutions. “The autumn harvest represents roughly three-quarters of total grain production and thus will determine whether or not China achieves its goal of 650-million tonnes of output.”

The worst drought since the early 1960s afflicting the regions along the Yangtze River and the Sichuan basin holds the most peril, because that’s where almost half of the nation’s rice is produced, according to Goldman Sachs. The supply of the staple foodstuff tops the list of China’s anxieties about food security, and the farm ministry has already warned of severe challenges to grain output in the autumn.

“The crops that are mainly going to be impacted are corn and rice,” said Darin Friedrichs, co-founder of Sitonia Consulting, as furnace-like conditions in central and southern China reduce yields. Some soybean output in the Yangtze River delta has also been hit, though most of China’s production of the oilseed is in the north, he said.

In China’s northeastern bread basket, heavy rains have flooded parts of Liaoning and Jilin provinces. That could reduce corn output by about 4.5-million tonnes, according to a report from commodities broker Yongan Futures. China was expected to produce about 270-million tonnes of the grain this season, on a par with the previous year.

The extent of crop losses still depends on the weather and forecasters have better news on that front, with rains expected in southern China in the next 10 days likely to ease drought conditions in some areas.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

Farmers adapt to climate change with a range of plans

Grape, wheat, sugar cane growers using technology to mitigate ill effects
Business
1 month ago

Knock-on effects of climate change on political stability are being overlooked

Pressure acts as a catalyst for complex social and political issues bubbling under the surface, report says
World
1 month ago

Hunger soars to unprecedented levels

As many as 811-million go to bed hungry every night, according to the World Food Programme
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Chinese battery giant CATL’s profit surges after ...
News
2.
China to waive some Africa loans and offer $10bn ...
News
3.
South32 looks to green metals, shifting away from ...
News
4.
Shipping back to normal off Somali coast as ...
News
5.
Russia-Ukraine war grinds to a stalemate
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.