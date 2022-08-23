×

Relief for travellers as Gatwick says it will end capacity caps

Airport operator to hire 400 more security staff to help resolve a labour crunch

24 August 2022 - 05:00 Siddharth Philip
Picture: 123RF/SKORZEWIAK
London Gatwick airport said it will end capacity caps this month, bringing some relief to travellers as scheduled reductions at the UK capital’s larger Heathrow hub continue through the winter season.

Gatwick, controlled by French builder Vinci, has hired 400 security staff to help resolve a labour crunch while delegating other workers to address shortages at airport companies including airline baggage handlers, it said on Tuesday.

“With additional resources across the Gatwick operation in place, no further moderation of flying programmes is necessary,” the airport said in a statement, while upgrading its full-year passenger estimate to 32.8-million. The end to curbs provides a boost for low-cost giant easyJet, the hub’s biggest airline.

The normalisation of operations at Gatwick comes after Heathrow extended limits on departing passengers to October, the end of the summer season, citing a prolonged hiring crisis at ground-handling firms. On Monday, British Airways, Heathrow’s largest carrier, removed 10,000 flights for the northern hemisphere winter to cope with the staffing situation and insufficient demand on some flights to destinations with multiple frequencies.

Gatwick was one of the first airports to limit capacity in spring as travel rebounded from the Covid-19 pandemic, with hours-long queues for security and numerous last-minute cancellations. In June, the airport announced caps on departing flights during the peak summer travel season that were about 20% below usual levels to ensure “a more reliable and better standard of service”.

While airlines across Europe have struggled for staff, British Airways has been among the hardest hit after dismissing 10,000 workers at the peak of coronavirus lockdowns. The unit of IAG was forced to offer some employees an effective 13% raise in salary to head off a threatened strike.

Shares of easyJet were 0.4% higher by lunchtime. IAG was down 0.5% after closing 4.5% lower on Monday after initial reports of its schedule cuts.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.

Airline industry flies into most stable period in a decade

But it’s not just blue skies ahead as price of jet fuel price, spare parts and components on the rise
2 days ago

Cancel culture: these airlines are struggling to stick to schedules

A rebound in bookings as Covid-19 restrictions ease has overwhelmed even the largest names
3 weeks ago

Stuck in air travel hell? Blame the long shadow of Covid

The airline industry is not profiteering from our misery — we’re still not prepared to pay for the service we want
4 weeks ago
