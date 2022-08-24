Korean car and battery companies feel the heat from US climate law

Inflation Reduction Act requires EV makers to assemble their cars in North America and quickly reduce their reliance on China for battery components and materials
Not only are consumers trading down to value-oriented retailers and restaurants, they are also changing the types of products they buy
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
South Korea’s Hyundai Motor and local battery makers are struggling with the US’s climate and energy law that’s aimed at containing the influence of Chinese companies in the global electric car industry and boosting domestic production of EVs.
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which has been signed into law by President Joe Biden, requires EV makers to assemble their cars in North America and quickly reduce their reliance on China for battery components and materials to get tax credits.
That’s a disaster for South Korea: Hyundai and Kia don’t have any operational electric car plants in the US (and Hyundai specifically faces labour union resistance over overseas expansion) and South Korean battery makers import more than 80% of minerals from China; mines typically take seven years or longer to start production.
Hyundai and Kia have become the largest EV makers after Tesla in the US this year, selling about 44,000 units, according to BNEF. Korean battery makers are supplying not only US carmakers like Tesla, GM, Ford and Rivian, but also European names such as Volkswagen and BMW.
Japanese automakers are at a similar disadvantage, having invested lots of money in the US, but aren’t producing EVs there. With the exception of Nissan’s Leaf, no other Japanese EV model would qualify for subsidies under the new rules.
South Korea’s trade ministry is considering asking the US to postpone the Act, even just for two or three years, during which time Hyundai could build a new EV plant, an official said last week. Hyundai is also mulling speeding up construction of a planned EV plant in Georgia, Yonhap News reported.
Korean government and company officials don’t see the exclusion of Chinese rivals as an opportunity since the two nations rely heavily on each other. It’s not a new dilemma either — the US is South Korea’s closest political ally but China is its biggest trading partner and deeply involved in Korean supply chains.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described US efforts to diversify supply chains with “trusted partners” as “friend-shoring” during her visit to Seoul last month, adding the US “cannot allow countries like China to use their market position in key raw materials, technologies, or products”. South Korea is also being asked to join a first meeting of the so-called Chip 4 Alliance — a new group of major chipmaking powers — along with the US, Taiwan and Japan.
According to Chul-Wan Park, a professor at Seojeong College who specialises in the auto industry, the Act could be a “huge opportunity for South Korea by excluding China, but unfortunately, no company is that well prepared for diversification”. The US might “push South Korea to join the Chip 4 Alliance in return for relaxing or delaying the IRA requirements”.
South Korea’s Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang earlier this week said he was considering filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization against the act. About 25 lawmakers in South Korea proposed a resolution against it, urging the US not to “discriminate” against foreign electric car and battery makers.
As one analyst said, there’s a feeling the US is betraying South Korea, particularly given the huge investment that Korean companies have promised to make in the US. Hyundai announced a plan to invest $5.5bn to build an EV assembly and battery plant near Savannah, Georgia, and Korean battery makers have a series of plans for battery plants: four plants for General Motors, two for Stellantis and three for Ford.
The act will result in a loss of 100,000 jobs in South Korea and hurt profits at local auto-parts makers, Kweon Seongdong, a senior ruling party lawmaker said. That’s in stark contrast to the about 35,000 jobs expected to be created in the US by 34 Korean companies, mostly in the battery industry, according to US lobby group Reshoring Initiative.
Another issue is that Hyundai will have to reduce its dependence on Chinese-made car parts. South Korea imported about 35% of its total parts from China in 2021, according to the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade.
“It will be hard to secure raw materials and components from the US to meet the threshold to access the tax credits,” BloombergNEF energy storage analyst Evelina Stoikou said. “In addition, companies will have to move fast as it takes time to build component and battery manufacturing capacity (up to three years) and the credits will be phased out in 2032.”
Global carmakers have few other options to turn to if they aren’t prepared to be more accommodating to Korean battery companies. All the top 10 battery makers are from Asia — six from China, three from South Korea and Japan’s Panasonic, according to SNE Research.
As Kim Pil-Soo, an automobile professor at Daelim University, put it: “It’s not just a matter for Korean carmakers. US carmakers like Ford and Tesla are also using Chinese minerals to lower the price of EVs. The IRA is a disaster for them too.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Korean car and battery companies feel the heat from US climate law
Inflation Reduction Act requires EV makers to assemble their cars in North America and quickly reduce their reliance on China for battery components and materials
South Korea’s Hyundai Motor and local battery makers are struggling with the US’s climate and energy law that’s aimed at containing the influence of Chinese companies in the global electric car industry and boosting domestic production of EVs.
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which has been signed into law by President Joe Biden, requires EV makers to assemble their cars in North America and quickly reduce their reliance on China for battery components and materials to get tax credits.
That’s a disaster for South Korea: Hyundai and Kia don’t have any operational electric car plants in the US (and Hyundai specifically faces labour union resistance over overseas expansion) and South Korean battery makers import more than 80% of minerals from China; mines typically take seven years or longer to start production.
Hyundai and Kia have become the largest EV makers after Tesla in the US this year, selling about 44,000 units, according to BNEF. Korean battery makers are supplying not only US carmakers like Tesla, GM, Ford and Rivian, but also European names such as Volkswagen and BMW.
Japanese automakers are at a similar disadvantage, having invested lots of money in the US, but aren’t producing EVs there. With the exception of Nissan’s Leaf, no other Japanese EV model would qualify for subsidies under the new rules.
South Korea’s trade ministry is considering asking the US to postpone the Act, even just for two or three years, during which time Hyundai could build a new EV plant, an official said last week. Hyundai is also mulling speeding up construction of a planned EV plant in Georgia, Yonhap News reported.
Korean government and company officials don’t see the exclusion of Chinese rivals as an opportunity since the two nations rely heavily on each other. It’s not a new dilemma either — the US is South Korea’s closest political ally but China is its biggest trading partner and deeply involved in Korean supply chains.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described US efforts to diversify supply chains with “trusted partners” as “friend-shoring” during her visit to Seoul last month, adding the US “cannot allow countries like China to use their market position in key raw materials, technologies, or products”. South Korea is also being asked to join a first meeting of the so-called Chip 4 Alliance — a new group of major chipmaking powers — along with the US, Taiwan and Japan.
According to Chul-Wan Park, a professor at Seojeong College who specialises in the auto industry, the Act could be a “huge opportunity for South Korea by excluding China, but unfortunately, no company is that well prepared for diversification”. The US might “push South Korea to join the Chip 4 Alliance in return for relaxing or delaying the IRA requirements”.
South Korea’s Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang earlier this week said he was considering filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization against the act. About 25 lawmakers in South Korea proposed a resolution against it, urging the US not to “discriminate” against foreign electric car and battery makers.
As one analyst said, there’s a feeling the US is betraying South Korea, particularly given the huge investment that Korean companies have promised to make in the US. Hyundai announced a plan to invest $5.5bn to build an EV assembly and battery plant near Savannah, Georgia, and Korean battery makers have a series of plans for battery plants: four plants for General Motors, two for Stellantis and three for Ford.
The act will result in a loss of 100,000 jobs in South Korea and hurt profits at local auto-parts makers, Kweon Seongdong, a senior ruling party lawmaker said. That’s in stark contrast to the about 35,000 jobs expected to be created in the US by 34 Korean companies, mostly in the battery industry, according to US lobby group Reshoring Initiative.
Another issue is that Hyundai will have to reduce its dependence on Chinese-made car parts. South Korea imported about 35% of its total parts from China in 2021, according to the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade.
“It will be hard to secure raw materials and components from the US to meet the threshold to access the tax credits,” BloombergNEF energy storage analyst Evelina Stoikou said. “In addition, companies will have to move fast as it takes time to build component and battery manufacturing capacity (up to three years) and the credits will be phased out in 2032.”
Hyundai and Kia have become the largest EV makers after Tesla in the US this year, selling about 44,000 units, according to BNEF. Korean battery makers are supplying not only US carmakers like Tesla, GM, Ford and Rivian, but also European names such as Volkswagen and BMW.
Global carmakers have few other options to turn to if they aren’t prepared to be more accommodating to Korean battery companies. All the top 10 battery makers are from Asia — six from China, three from South Korea and Japan’s Panasonic, according to SNE Research.
As Kim Pil-Soo, an automobile professor at Daelim University, put it: “It’s not just a matter for Korean carmakers. US carmakers like Ford and Tesla are also using Chinese minerals to lower the price of EVs. The IRA is a disaster for them too.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Panasonic to build EV battery plant in Kansas to supply Tesla
Porsche may have to offer bigger discount than anticipated to list
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.