News

Does this milk smell off? UK supermarkets can expiration dates

But is it an environmentally conscious step or because inflation-stretched Britons need to consider consuming expired food items?

24 August 2022 - 13:46 Ryan Hesketh
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

UK supermarkets are phasing out expiration dates on a range of perishable items in favour of good old-fashioned shoppers’ judgment. And while the chain retailers say the move will save customers money and cut waste, it marks a new turn in a grim consumer battle with rampant inflation.

Asda, Co-Op, Morrisons, Waitrose, Tesco and Marks & Spencer have all announced a total or partial scrapping of their traditional “best-before” and “use-by” dates on certain products, in some cases shifting to scannable codes that store staff can monitor to cull expired items.

Morrisons kicked off the trend by removing the indicators from 90% of its own-brand milk, encouraging shoppers to use a “sniff test” instead. Budget retailer Asda is the latest to make the shift, scrapping expiration dates on almost 250 of its fresh fruit and vegetable products starting September 1. 

Upmarket chain Waitrose is also eliminating best-before dates on nearly 500 fresh products including root vegetables, fruits and indoor plants from September, while rival M&S is removing them from more than 300 lines of fruit and vegetable items across its stores.

All of the grocers made commitments to cutting food waste along with their announcements on label policy changes, with Co-Op, which removed use by dates on own-brand yoghurt, citing waste as the primary driver. 

But while the retailers have sought to spin the change in policy as an environmentally conscious step, the shift comes against a darker backdrop in the UK, where media outlets have begun suggesting that inflation-stretched Britons should consider consuming expired food items.




