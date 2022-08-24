$9m fine brings down the curtain on rogue Singapore commodity company

But is it an environmentally conscious step or because inflation-stretched Britons need to consider consuming expired food items?
Noble Group, the commodity trader whose losses, spectacular collapse, court dramas and multibillion-dollar restructuring dominated headlines in Singapore over several years, was fined by local authorities as investigations ended after an investigation that began in 2018.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore imposed a civil penalty against the company of S$12.6m ($9m) for publishing misleading information, the MAS, Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, and Commercial Affairs Department said in a joint statement on Wednesday. A civil penalty action isn’t a criminal action and doesn't attract criminal sanctions.
The sum “is a little small”, said Terence Chua, a senior research analyst at Phillip Securities Research. “It sends a message but for investors, there’s not a lot of comfort because the money is lost and this took such a long time.”
In addition, ACRA issued “stern warnings” to two former directors for failing to prepare and publish annual financial statements in compliance with local accounting standards, the authorities said. The Public Accountants Oversight Committee issued “orders” against auditors Ernst & Young in relation to the company’s financial statements for the years 2012 to 2016.
Once Asia’s largest commodity trader with a market value of more than $10bn, Noble Group was forced to restructure after years of losses and accusations of improper accounting, which the company denied. The turmoil at the trader — which had businesses spanning coal to agriculture — destroyed many investors’ savings while generating millions in fees for lawyers.
The allegations that the company’s financial statements were improper were championed by Iceberg Research, a previously unknown entity. It was later revealed that Arnaud Vagner, a former Noble Group employee, was behind Iceberg.
The investigations found that Noble Group and one of its units had applied an “incorrect accounting treatment” to several long-term marketing agreements with mine owners and coal producers, the authorities said. This “inflated” the reported profits and net assets of the company and its unit.
“Materially false or misleading statements by listed entities have no place in Singapore’s capital markets,” said Loo Siew Yee, the assistant MD (policy, payments & financial crime) at MAS. “If left unchecked, they will erode investors’ trust in the quality of information released by issuers, and have an adverse impact on the integrity of our capital markets.”
The Noble saga wont detract from Singapore’s status as a commodity-trading hub, according to Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, an analyst at Tellimer, who cited the city-state’s tax incentives and trading links. “Investors in commodity traders like Noble need to realise the fundamental risk,” he said.
Noble Resources Trading Holdings, the group that emerged after the initial company’s complex and drawn-out restructuring, said it welcomed the authorities’ announcement.
