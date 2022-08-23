Q&A: Venture capitalist John Doerr on big regrets and the clean energy revolution

Internet giant learnt via Twitter that the FTC is suing it over one of its smaller acquisitions, a virtual reality fitness app maker
Venture capitalist John Doerr invested early in Google and Amazon, but passed on Tesla. It is one of his biggest regrets.
The billionaire chair of Kleiner Perkins had the opportunity in 2007 to back “an ambitious, slightly crazy entrepreneur” named Elon Musk before he became the world’s richest man, but ultimately decided against it, as new car companies traditionally fail far more often than they succeed.
“That’s probably the worst investment decision of all time,” Doerr, 71, said on an episode of Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein on Bloomberg Television.
Still, Doerr has had more than enough successes to compensate, after taking early stakes in some of the world’s most successful companies including Twitter, Amazon.com and Google parent Alphabet. More recently, he has invested in start-ups such as delivery service DoorDash, software company Intuit and health-tech firm Lumeris.
In addition to investing, he is expanding his philanthropy, focusing on sustainability and climate change. In May, Doerr and his wife gave Stanford University $1bn — its largest gift ever — to create the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. He also released a book in November called Speed and Scale, which outlines a plan to help solve the world’s climate crisis.
“Climate science is going to become the new computer science,” said Doerr, a regular contributor to Democratic candidates and progressive initiatives. “It’s where all the young people want to work for all the right reasons.”
Doerr attended Rice University in Houston — his application to Stanford was rejected — where he earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in electrical engineering before getting an MBA from Harvard University.
He started in 1975 at “a new small chip company” called Intel under Andy Grove, the CEO who transformed the firm into the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer.
“That brought me to Silicon Valley, the valley of the heart’s delight, these orchards, and to Stanford, and to where I’ve lived and worked ever since,” Doerr told Rubenstein, a cofounder of Carlyle.
He joined Kleiner Perkins in 1980 under its founding partners — Eugene Kleiner, Tom Perkins, Frank Caufield and Brook Byers — when the Menlo Park, California-based firm managed about $100m. Assets have since grown to about $20bn.
Born and raised in St Louis as the eldest of five children, he describes his father — an engineer and entrepreneur — as his hero.
Doerr, who is worth $6.2bn according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index, was an early signer of the Giving Pledge, a promise to donate the majority of his wealth to charity. When asked how his two daughters feel about him giving away the bulk of their inheritance, he said: “They think that’s great.”
CLAIRE BALLENTINE: Do you ever regret deals you didn’t do?
All the time. And deals I should’ve found that I didn’t even see. When I first came to Silicon Valley, I hung out at Stanford on the second floor in Margaret Jacks Hall. And down that hall was Andy Bechtolsheim, who founded Sun Microsystems, John Hennessy who became president of Stanford and founded MIPS, Jim Clark of Silicon Graphics. What I didn’t do is go down into the basement where Leonard Bosack and Sandy Lerner were starting Cisco, so that was a miss on my part.
More recently, I had the opportunity to invest in an electric vehicle company. The conventional wisdom was venture capitalists ought not to invest in electric vehicle companies, not new car companies at all.
There have been 400 new car companies in the US’s history. Everyone but one has gone bankrupt. But I was still very attracted to the market, and we had the choice of backing a brilliant car designer by the name of Henrik Fisker, or an ambitious, slightly crazy entrepreneur by the name of Elon Musk at Tesla. Well, we made the wrong decision.
What makes a great venture investor?
My good fortune was to have a technical background, to listen very carefully, to learn to be inquisitive and to be service orientated. Venture capital is not a scalable business — it’s a service industry. In most service industries, the winners, the McKinseys of the world, are a lot like the CEOs that they serve. They dress like them. They talk like them. I think it’s important for successful venture investors to be entrepreneurs, to have a real connection with the challenges that teams are facing when they’re trying to build businesses.
With venture, you’re committing relatively small sums per deal compared with buyout firms. Do you have to get all of your partners to agree?
Inside Kleiner — and it may be different in other firms — you don’t have to have everyone agree. Some of our best investments were very controversial. Google was controversial within the partnership and within the industry. It was a $100m valuation on a company with no revenues and no business plan, and founders with no business experience. It turned out to be an epic idea and company.
The move to a clean energy economy is not some kind of green kumbaya, it’s a revolution. there will be a thousand private unicorns — companies worth a billion dollars — working in climate.
What’s the biggest mistake investors typically make?
They’re too short-sighted. They sell too early. The great gains in Amazon or Google came long after the company went public.
You’ve written that one of your daughters asked what are you doing about climate change, and that propelled you to do something more than you had been doing.
That’s true. Do you remember Al Gore’s first movie, An Inconvenient Truth? Well, I took my family and some friends to see that. We went home for dinner and had a discussion. The science wasn’t so clear then. But when it came to my 15-year-old daughter Mary, she looked at me and said, “Dad, I’m scared and I’m angry. Your generation created this problem. You better fix it.” And the room went silent.
I had no idea what to say or even what to do. So, my partners and I set out to learn more. We travelled the world, we went to the Amazon. We saw biofuels in Brazil. We went to China.
We began to invest in disruptive entrepreneurs who wanted to address this problem. We put about $1bn in 70 companies over three funds. Last I checked, those investments were worth about $3bn.
Your goal as a venture investor was to get good returns and produce good companies. But now you’re trying to change the world. Do you find that people like you more or less?
I don’t know if they like me or not. But at the start of the internet revolution, I went around and kicked up a lot of controversy declaring that the internet had been underhyped. I say the same thing today about the climate revolution.
The move to a clean energy economy is not some kind of green kumbaya, it’s a revolution. There’s going to be real winners and real losers. It’s imperative that we do this, and as Larry Fink said, there will be a thousand private unicorns — companies worth a billion dollars — working in climate.
Why do you think so many people in the US and around the world think climate change isn’t man-made?
I think it’s pretty clear now in the US and around the world that a majority of people think that climate change is a man-made problem and a real problem. What we don’t have today is a majority of people believing it’s a top economic issue.
But I think that’s changing. This week alone, 160-million Americans experienced severe, extreme heat warnings. We’re going to see more and more of that. The question will be: do we come to our senses and step up to this epic problem in enough time?
The war in Ukraine has shown how dependent we still are on oil and gas. Do you think that has been a setback for climate-change advocates?
I view it as an opportunity. We do need fossil fuels in a rapid transition to cutting half of our emissions in the next seven-and-a-half years and 100% of our emissions by 2050. Here’s the difference: I think what we’re beginning to understand is that dependence on fossil fuels leads to inflation in our economy.
In fact, 40% of the inflationary prices can be attributed to higher energy prices. It’s the fossilisation, if you will, that needs to become a top voting issue. It’s really hard for our elected officials to get ahead of their populace. And so, we’ve got work to do.
Q&A: Venture capitalist John Doerr on big regrets and the clean energy revolution
Billionaire funder and philanthropist messed up not backing ‘ambitious, slightly crazy entrepreneur’ Elon Musk
