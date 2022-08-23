Ping An Insurance surprises with first-half profit

Internet giant learnt via Twitter that the FTC is suing it over one of its smaller acquisitions, a virtual reality fitness app maker
Bloc has been oddly reticent about the cosy and highly unusual arrangements of one of its own dominant industries
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Ping An Insurance, China’s largest insurer by market value, on Tuesday posted an unexpected rise in first-half profit as it withstood pandemic-induced lockdowns and impairments losses fell.
Net income climbed 3.9% from a year earlier to 60.3-billion yuan ($8.8bn), the Shenzhen-based company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. That beat the 52.8-billion yuan average estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg, who mostly expected a decline.
Operating profit, which the insurer says better reflects performance by stripping out short-term investment volatility and one-off items, rose 4.3%.
The beat might help boost investor confidence in the insurer after the pandemic, a painful reform for the agent force at its bedrock life insurance arm, and troubled investments dragged down profits and its share price since 2021. Impairment losses on financial assets dropped 17% from a year earlier, when it booked a huge loss on its investment in China Fortune Land Development.
“Our life business did very well in the first half,” Chief Capital Markets Officer James Garner said in a phone interview, citing higher operating profit and improved productivity of new agents in digitalised branches. “We’re starting to see some of the benefits of the reform, albeit in a challenging operating environment.”
Lockdown disruptions
New business value, which gauges the future profitability of new life insurance policies, fell 29% in the first half, widening from a 24% slump for all of 2021. The decline slowed in the second quarter, while the gauge rose at branches in the reform trial, Garner said.
The drop was broadly in line with the 30% estimated by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Lam, who cited Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities in April and May that disrupted sales.
Ping An’s chair Peter Ma was cautious about the outlook.
“Substantial uncertainties will remain regarding Covid-19 as well as the domestic and overseas environment in the second half of 2022,” Ma said in the statement. “Facing severe challenges, we still have far to go in reform and innovation.”
Ping An fell 1.3% to close at HK$42.95 in Hong Kong trading before the results, extending this year’s decline to 24%.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ping An Insurance surprises with first-half profit
Covid-19 lockdowns and fall in new business disrupt sales at China's largest insurer by market value
Ping An Insurance, China’s largest insurer by market value, on Tuesday posted an unexpected rise in first-half profit as it withstood pandemic-induced lockdowns and impairments losses fell.
Net income climbed 3.9% from a year earlier to 60.3-billion yuan ($8.8bn), the Shenzhen-based company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. That beat the 52.8-billion yuan average estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg, who mostly expected a decline.
Operating profit, which the insurer says better reflects performance by stripping out short-term investment volatility and one-off items, rose 4.3%.
The beat might help boost investor confidence in the insurer after the pandemic, a painful reform for the agent force at its bedrock life insurance arm, and troubled investments dragged down profits and its share price since 2021. Impairment losses on financial assets dropped 17% from a year earlier, when it booked a huge loss on its investment in China Fortune Land Development.
“Our life business did very well in the first half,” Chief Capital Markets Officer James Garner said in a phone interview, citing higher operating profit and improved productivity of new agents in digitalised branches. “We’re starting to see some of the benefits of the reform, albeit in a challenging operating environment.”
Lockdown disruptions
New business value, which gauges the future profitability of new life insurance policies, fell 29% in the first half, widening from a 24% slump for all of 2021. The decline slowed in the second quarter, while the gauge rose at branches in the reform trial, Garner said.
The drop was broadly in line with the 30% estimated by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Lam, who cited Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities in April and May that disrupted sales.
Ping An’s chair Peter Ma was cautious about the outlook.
“Substantial uncertainties will remain regarding Covid-19 as well as the domestic and overseas environment in the second half of 2022,” Ma said in the statement. “Facing severe challenges, we still have far to go in reform and innovation.”
Ping An fell 1.3% to close at HK$42.95 in Hong Kong trading before the results, extending this year’s decline to 24%.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
HSBC faces months of turmoil from Ping An push for Asian spinoff
HSBC spurns Ping An’s call for split
‘It's a tough moment for a business’: Shenzhen battles economic slowdown
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.