×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Indian health start-up Mojocare backed by Facebook cofounder’s firm

Venture capital firm B Capital joins $20.6m funding round

23 August 2022 - 16:56 Manuel Baigorri
Eduardo Saverin. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Eduardo Saverin. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Indian health-tech start-up Mojocare has raised $20.6m in a series A round led by B Capital Group, the venture capital firm set up by Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin and Raj Ganguly.

Existing investors including Sequoia India’s Surge, Chiratae Ventures and Better Capital also participated in the round, according to a press release confirming a Bloomberg News report. The Bangalore-based company plans to use the proceeds for purposes such as expanding its teams and further diversifying its product portfolio.

“We will remain focused on specialty wellness — men’s sexual wellness, women’s wellness and fertility, mental wellness, hair and skin care, obesity management,” said Mojocare cofounder Rajat Gupta in an emailed statement. “These are areas which affect nearly half-a-billion Indians and where the average user experience is very chaotic and broken.”

Started by Ashwin Swaminathan and Gupta in 2021, Mojocare helps consumers tackle issues such as reproductive health and fertility, hair care and weight loss through an online platform that includes product sales and personalised consultations with doctors, therapists and nutritionists, the release shows.

The company’s founders “are solving one of the largest problems in consumer health and wellness and can radically transform the way people think about specialty wellness”, said Karan Mohla, partner at B Capital, in the release. “They are attracting the best talent in the country and their patient experience and care layer is inspiring.”

Founded in 2015 by Saverin and Ganguly, B Capital seeks to help start-ups gain scale and transform their industries, backing them from seed investments to a potential initial public offering, its website shows. It counts about $6.5bn in assets under management and more than 125 portfolio companies.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Russia-Ukraine war grinds to a stalemate
News
2.
Ford to axe 3,000 jobs to fund shift to electric ...
News
3.
South32 looks to green metals, shifting away from ...
News
4.
China to waive some Africa loans and offer $10bn ...
News
5.
Economists see higher African inflation in next ...
News

Related Articles

Singapore to start building pandemic-proof airport terminal

News

EDITORIAL: Cash-flush Prosus keeps capital discipline

Opinion / Editorials

India’s grow-your-own diamonds gain ground as US demand soars

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.