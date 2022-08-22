Ford to axe 3,000 jobs to fund shift to electric vehicles

The cuts will come primarily in the US, while some positions also are being eliminated in Canada and India
Bloc has been oddly reticent about the cosy and highly unusual arrangements of one of its own dominant industries
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Ford Motor said on Monday it is cutting 3,000 jobs this week in a move to boost profits as it seeks to fund the $50bn it plans to spend on electric vehicles.
The cuts will come primarily in the US, while some positions also are being eliminated in Canada and India, a company spokesperson said. The total includes 2,000 salaried workers and 1,000 contract personnel.
Most are coming from Ford’s operations that build traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, which CEO Jim Farley has said he wants to make the “the profit and cash engine for the entire enterprise.”
Ford plans to build 2-million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026, up from less than 64,000 last year, as it seeks to catch EV leader Tesla.
To finance its ambitions, Farley has said he wants to make more money on traditional gasoline-fuelled vehicles like the Bronco sport utility vehicle. He has repeatedly said the company has too many workers.
“Building this future requires changing and reshaping virtually all aspects of the way we have operated for more than a century,” Farley and executive chair Bill Ford wrote in a memo to employees on Monday. “This is a difficult and emotional time. The people leaving the company this week are friends and coworkers and we want to thank them for all they have contributed.”
A spokesperson didn’t rule out additional job cuts. Bloomberg previously reported Ford is considering eliminating as many as 8,000 jobs.
Ford shares fell as much as 6.1% and were down 4.7% to $15.13 in the afternoon in New York as investors digested the job cut news and a separate $1.7bn verdict against the automaker on August 19. Ford said it is appealing.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ford to axe 3,000 jobs to fund shift to electric vehicles
The cuts will come primarily in the US, while some positions also are being eliminated in Canada and India
Ford Motor said on Monday it is cutting 3,000 jobs this week in a move to boost profits as it seeks to fund the $50bn it plans to spend on electric vehicles.
The cuts will come primarily in the US, while some positions also are being eliminated in Canada and India, a company spokesperson said. The total includes 2,000 salaried workers and 1,000 contract personnel.
Most are coming from Ford’s operations that build traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, which CEO Jim Farley has said he wants to make the “the profit and cash engine for the entire enterprise.”
Ford plans to build 2-million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026, up from less than 64,000 last year, as it seeks to catch EV leader Tesla.
To finance its ambitions, Farley has said he wants to make more money on traditional gasoline-fuelled vehicles like the Bronco sport utility vehicle. He has repeatedly said the company has too many workers.
“Building this future requires changing and reshaping virtually all aspects of the way we have operated for more than a century,” Farley and executive chair Bill Ford wrote in a memo to employees on Monday. “This is a difficult and emotional time. The people leaving the company this week are friends and coworkers and we want to thank them for all they have contributed.”
A spokesperson didn’t rule out additional job cuts. Bloomberg previously reported Ford is considering eliminating as many as 8,000 jobs.
Ford shares fell as much as 6.1% and were down 4.7% to $15.13 in the afternoon in New York as investors digested the job cut news and a separate $1.7bn verdict against the automaker on August 19. Ford said it is appealing.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
New Ranger Raptor has a distinct soundtrack
Just-in-time practices falter in race for lithium
Pandor calls for waiver of steel tariffs in talks with Blinken
Online trends indicate more SA buyers searching for EVs
Peugeot to expand local Landtrek bakkie range
Africa is the next frontier for Isuzu SA — CEO Billy Tom
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.