Credit Suisse casts its net wider in search of the superrich

Credit Suisse Group is shifting resources to win business from a broader range of rich clients, as the lender focuses more heavily on wealth management amid cuts to its troubled investment bank.
The Zurich-based bank is reassigning advisers to its dedicated Private Banking International (PBI) unit, led by Raffael Gasser, according to a memo sent to staff on Tuesday seen by Bloomberg. The aim is to expand Credit Suisse’s coverage of global high-net-worth clients in addition to the ultra-wealthy segment, the memo said.
As many as one-third of the relationship managers in Switzerland who do not fall under PBI will be reassigned there, according to a person familiar with the matter. The changes will take place gradually over the next few months, the person said.
After multiple quarters of poor results and turmoil, new Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner is working on the second strategy revamp within a year and taking tougher action with the loss-making investment bank. While the lender has signalled an intensified focus on wealth management since last year, increased urgency to revamp the business is placing greater importance on the success of that strategy.
In June, Credit Suisse said it will focus on extending its high-net-worth coverage model to Hong Kong and Singapore. Given the larger client base and revenue pool compared with the ultra-high-net worth segment, which typically refers to clients with at least $30m in assets, the bank also said it is aiming to boost recurring revenue from the larger market for those with liquid assets over $1m.
A stronger focus on global wealth management, begun under the former chair and CEO combination of Antonio Horta-Osorio and Thomas Gottstein, makes Credit Suisse’s strategy more reminiscent of that at Zurich rival UBS Group. There, CEO Ralph Hamers has also been pushing into the lower rungs of wealth with the acquisition of US robo-adviser Wealthfront and the restructuring of the bank’s Global Family Office unit.
Credit Suisse has hired Dixit Joshi, former Deutsche Bank treasurer as CFO, and elevated Francesca McDonagh to operating chief, in the first big leadership reshuffle under Koerner. In November, Credit Suisse outlined a group-wide strategy consisting of shrinking the investment bank and shifting about $3bn of capital to the wealth management unit.
McDonagh, the outgoing CEO of Bank of Ireland Group, was originally hired this year to oversee the Europe, Middle East and Africa region when she joins in September. That role will now fall to wealth management head Francesco de Ferrari, who has run the region in the interim.
Credit Suisse said it will provide a restructuring plan for the investment bank by this November, when it reports third-quarter results. One option being discussed is that the investment bank may cease to exist as a separate unit, Bloomberg reported this week.
Bloomberg News.
Credit Suisse casts its net wider in search of the superrich
The CEO is taking tougher action to deal with the loss-making investment bank unit
Bloomberg News.
