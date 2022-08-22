×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

US court rejects Ben & Jerry’s bid to stop deal to sell its ice cream in West Bank

Judge says the company failed to show that it would suffer irreparable harm

22 August 2022 - 23:41 Bob Van Voris and Chris Dolmetsch
Ben & Jerry’s says sales in Israel go against its values. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Ben & Jerry’s says sales in Israel go against its values. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Ben & Jerry’s lost an unusual bid to block its corporate parent, Unilever, from going forward with a deal to allow its ice cream to be sold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Vermont-based ice cream maker claimed in a suit that Unilever’s sale of its brand and trademark in Israel to a local company violated the 2000 agreement by which the consumer products giant acquired Ben & Jerry’s and runs against its “core values”. Unilever maintained that the agreement gave Ben & Jerry’s no power to challenge the deal, which closed in June. 

A lawyer for Ben & Jerry’s had no immediate comment on the ruling. Unilever didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment. 

US judge Andrew L Carter Jr in Manhattan on Monday denied Ben & Jerry’s request for a preliminary injunction, saying the ice cream maker failed to show that it would suffer irreparable harm if the deal wasn’t blocked. Carter said Ben & Jerry’s claim that the deal might lead to new products conveying a message contrary to the brand’s was “too speculative”.

Political controversy

Unilever sold the Israeli rights to businessman Avi Zinger in response to Ben & Jerry’s decision to halt sales in the West Bank over human rights concerns. The move triggered a political controversy, with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warning Unilever at the time that the “blatantly anti-Israel” decision would have “serious repercussions, legal and otherwise”. 

After several investors announced boycotts and divestments of Unilever, the consumer products giant in June announced the sale of Ben & Jerry’s business interests in Israel to Zinger, the owner of American Quality Products. The deal was intended to allow Ben and Jerry’s ice cream to be sold throughout Israel, including the West Bank, with Hebrew and Arabic names on the packaging.

Ben & Jerry’s, which has a history of publicly embracing socially progressive causes such as same-sex marriage and the Black Lives Matter movement, said the deal would fly in the face of its brand image. “This is an American institution that has built its reputation on the authenticity of its social mission,” a lawyer for Ben & Jerry’s argued in an August 8 phone hearing before Carter.

The ice cream maker claimed that an independent board created at the time of its acquisition was empowered to decide whether the transaction is consistent with its brand. Unilever said it recognised the role of the Ben & Jerry’s board in making decisions about the brand’s “social mission” but said it retained authority over financial and operational matters, including the sale to Zinger.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
US court rejects Ben & Jerry’s bid to stop deal ...
News
2.
Ford to axe 3,000 jobs to fund shift to electric ...
News
3.
Russia-Ukraine war grinds to a stalemate
News
4.
US ramps up supplies of scarce monkeypox vaccine
News
5.
Economists see higher African inflation in next ...
News

Related Articles

Can Ben & Jerry’s keep its identity in fight with Unilever?

Companies

Ben & Jerry’s, Unilever head to court as talks end on Israeli sale

Companies

Unilever lifts sales guidance after beating forecasts

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.