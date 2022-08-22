×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

India’s grow-your-own diamonds gain ground as US demand soars

Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds may double in the current financial year started April 1 from $1.3bn in the prior year

22 August 2022 - 10:03 Swansy Afonso
Picture: 123RF/CHATCHAI CHATTRANUSOM
Picture: 123RF/CHATCHAI CHATTRANUSOM

India, which cuts or polishes about 90% of the diamonds sold in the world, is ramping up sales of laboratory-made gems as demand from the US surges and they become more accepted in other markets.

Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds may double in the current financial year started April 1 from $1.3bn in the prior year, Vipul Shah, vice-chair of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, said in an interview. “We have a huge potential to grow exports to $7bn-$8bn in the next few years on the back of US demand and acceptability in the UK and Australia,” he said. 

“It is going to be treated as a fashionable jewellery, which is affordable to the youngsters, and that’s the way the market is going to shift,” Shah said.

Diamonds grown in labs represent a small portion of the market currently — India shipped nearly $24bn of polished diamonds mined naturally last year. Still, the much cheaper variety has been growing its share as it has the same physical characteristics and chemical makeup as mined stones, with experts needing a machine to distinguish between synthesised and mined gems.

Lab-made diamonds are developed from a carbon seed placed in a microwave chamber and superheated into a glowing plasma ball. The process creates particles that crystallise into diamonds in weeks. 

Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds from India jumped about 70% in the April-July period to $622.7m, while those of cut and polished mined diamonds fell around 3% to $8.2bn during the same period, GJEPC data showed. 

One advantage of the man-made gem is that it has a tracking system that helps monitor the supply chain and maintain consumer confidence in the gems. 

“Commercial gem-quality earth-mined diamonds are being replaced completely by lab-grown diamonds,” said Ritesh Shah, director at ALTR, one of the first global lab-grown brands to start business in India. The product’s affordability, low carbon-footprint, size and fine quality offer a big draw for buyers, with the US the front-runner in the shift in consumer behaviour, he said.

From a handful of companies growing diamonds in labs in the mid-2000s, there are now about 25 such growers in India, he said. The country contributes about 15% of the global production of lab-grown diamonds, according to the GJEPC.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Covid-19’s ‘brain fog’ and risk for other brain ...
News
2.
Poorer nations face unrest as wealthy countries ...
News
3.
Chipmakers flashing more warnings on global ...
News
4.
J&J cans talc powder globally as lawsuits multiply
News
5.
Municipalities owe Eskom R49bn
News

Related Articles

Botswana’s Debswana diamond sales jump more than 50%

Companies / Mining

Anglo’s production hit by heavy weather

Companies / Mining

De Beers diamond sales dip in sixth cycle as confidence wavers

Companies / Mining

Anglo American’s production falls almost a tenth, but diamonds show some sparkle

Companies / Mining

De Beers diamond sales pick up to $650m in fifth cycle

Companies / Mining

De Beers returns to Angola after 10-year absence

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.