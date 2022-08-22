Global consumer giants report lower sales in China

Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
Bloc has been oddly reticent about the cosy and highly unusual arrangements of one of its own dominant industries
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Global consumer giants selling everything from jewellery to T-shirts saw sales in China tumble in their most recent quarter as Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy.
Starbucks was particularly hard hit, reporting a more than 40% drop in sales in the quarter ended July 3. The company began the period with about a quarter of its Chinese stores shut due to Covid-19 policies, and its 940 locations in Shanghai were locked down for about two-thirds of the financial quarter.
Luxury goods also bore the brunt of Covid-19 chaos. Burberry , Richemont, Adidas each reported at least a 35% drop in their most recently reported quarterly results. Kering , which owns Gucci, saw a more than 30% drop. Yum China and Uniqlo fared slightly better, with declines of about 13% each.
Apple held up the best among major foreign brands, with Greater China sales slipping just 1.1% in its third quarter, though the company did offer a rare sale of some top-tier iPhones and related accessories last month in an acknowledgment of weak local sentiment.
For many brands, the most recent quarter captures the unprecedented two-month shutdown of the financial hub of Shanghai, which came to exemplify the lengths Chinese authorities would go to to stamp out the virus. While there’s been some pick up in demand since the worst of the city’s curbs were eased, flare-ups in other parts of the country have been met with harsh containment measures, damping consumer sentiment and hurting retail sales.
It’s stoking concerns about the outlook for China’s economy, which is also facing a property crisis, record-high youth unemployment and a severe drought that’s led to power cuts. Leadership has privately acknowledged the country’s annual growth target of about 5.5% is not achievable.
Starbucks’ chairperson for China, Belinda Wong, described the recent quarter as “pretty difficult,” with mobility restrictions and lockdowns implemented faster and eased more slowly under Covid-Zero, and the company expects its recovery will be non-linear.
Still, the global giants insisted they had long-term confidence in the world’s biggest consumer market. Starbucks’ Wong said she’s “super confident” on China, where growth would accelerate once all Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Adidas’s CFO Harm Ohlmeyer said the company will continue to invest in the market as they “remain committed to China and convinced about its potential for the years to come”.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Global consumer giants report lower sales in China
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
Global consumer giants selling everything from jewellery to T-shirts saw sales in China tumble in their most recent quarter as Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy.
Starbucks was particularly hard hit, reporting a more than 40% drop in sales in the quarter ended July 3. The company began the period with about a quarter of its Chinese stores shut due to Covid-19 policies, and its 940 locations in Shanghai were locked down for about two-thirds of the financial quarter.
Luxury goods also bore the brunt of Covid-19 chaos. Burberry , Richemont, Adidas each reported at least a 35% drop in their most recently reported quarterly results. Kering , which owns Gucci, saw a more than 30% drop. Yum China and Uniqlo fared slightly better, with declines of about 13% each.
Apple held up the best among major foreign brands, with Greater China sales slipping just 1.1% in its third quarter, though the company did offer a rare sale of some top-tier iPhones and related accessories last month in an acknowledgment of weak local sentiment.
For many brands, the most recent quarter captures the unprecedented two-month shutdown of the financial hub of Shanghai, which came to exemplify the lengths Chinese authorities would go to to stamp out the virus. While there’s been some pick up in demand since the worst of the city’s curbs were eased, flare-ups in other parts of the country have been met with harsh containment measures, damping consumer sentiment and hurting retail sales.
It’s stoking concerns about the outlook for China’s economy, which is also facing a property crisis, record-high youth unemployment and a severe drought that’s led to power cuts. Leadership has privately acknowledged the country’s annual growth target of about 5.5% is not achievable.
Starbucks’ chairperson for China, Belinda Wong, described the recent quarter as “pretty difficult,” with mobility restrictions and lockdowns implemented faster and eased more slowly under Covid-Zero, and the company expects its recovery will be non-linear.
Still, the global giants insisted they had long-term confidence in the world’s biggest consumer market. Starbucks’ Wong said she’s “super confident” on China, where growth would accelerate once all Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Adidas’s CFO Harm Ohlmeyer said the company will continue to invest in the market as they “remain committed to China and convinced about its potential for the years to come”.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
UAE reinstates envoy to Iran after six years ‘to achieve common interests’
Household wealth shrinks R1.23-trillion in the second quarter, index shows
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.