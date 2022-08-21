Drought-induced extension of Sichuan power cuts hits factories

The revised design allows the city-state to adjust capacity as it works to cement its place as Asia’s primary aviation hub
Sichuan’s worst drought in more than a half century spurred the Chinese province to extend industrial power cuts and activate its highest emergency response, adding to manufacturers’ woes as they shut down factories in the region.
Temperatures above 40 °C and scant rainfall, with surging demand for air conditioning, have caused gaps in power supply, the southwestern province said in a statement. Officials extended an order that curtails electricity to some industrial users to August 25 from August 20 originally, according to company announcements.
“Sichuan is now facing the hottest temperatures and the worst drought of the past 60 years,” Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Lee said in a research note on Sunday. Rainfall along the Yangtze River since July is 45% below normal, the lowest since 1961.
Higher demand fuelled by scorching temperatures across China is also threatening wider disruptions, with factories in Jiangsu and Chongqing facing outages and outdoor lighting switched off on Shanghai’s The Bund waterfront. Wuhan temporarily halted its famous Yangtze river light show last week.
Droughts and heatwaves are causing damage from Arizona to the Rhine, bringing into sharp focus the repercussions of climate change. The extreme weather is worsening a global power crunch and squeezing food supplies while nations are struggling to cope with the upheavals caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The drought in China comes as companies are already contending with the country’s adherence to Covid-19 Zero, which includes sudden lockdowns, constant testing and movement curbs. That has weighed on consumer sentiment and wrought havoc on the manufacturing sector.
Peak electricity demand in Sichuan has jumped to 65 gigawatt, a 25% increase from this time last year, local authorities and power grid officials said at a press briefing on Saturday. At the same time, daily hydropower generation has plunged 51%, and reservoir levels are at 1.2-billion cubic metre of water, down by 4-billion from last year, Morgan Stanley’s Lee said.
Soaring prices
The extreme weather and power curtailments pose the biggest risk to rice supplies, followed by aluminium and battery materials, Goldman Sachs Group said in a note by analysts including Trina Chen.
Still, the impact of the power shortage on China’s economy is expected to be smaller than in 2021, when outages were more widespread and soaring coal prices discouraged power plants from increasing output.
“We expect this round of power rationing to affect industrial production on a limited scale,” China International Capital analysts including Zheng Yuchi wrote in a note last week.
Sichuan, which relies on hydropower for 82% of its power generation, is bearing the brunt of the drought. For the rest of the country, thermal energy remains the major source of electricity supply. Coal output has increased significantly this year as policymakers learnt the lesson from last year’s chaos.
However, more provinces will face power shortages due to lagged capacity building and insufficient grid connection, according to a report by the China Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute.
While Sichuan accounts for less than 5% of China’s economy, it encompasses a region with a similar population to Germany and an economy bigger than Turkey. It’s one of China’s most populous provinces and a key manufacturing hub for electric vehicle batteries and solar panels.
Sichuan produces about 20% of lithium, 5% of aluminium, and 13% of polysilicon in China, according to Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Securities.
Closed plants
“The ongoing power rationing could result in a temporary disruption in supply chain,” he wrote in a note last week. “It could then translate into higher costs of electronic products such as electric-car batteries, but the impact should be short-lived.”
Companies including Toyota Motor and Contemporary Amperex Technology have already closed plants in the region for several days. Chang’An Shenlan, a unit of Chang’An Auto that is based in Sichuan’s neighbouring Chongqing, told its customers that the company and main suppliers will suspend production between August 15 and 24, according to a statement on its user app.
Jinko Solar, one of the world’s largest solar module manufacturers, said two of its plants in Sichuan are running at protective levels. The company said it is unclear when the units could resume full capacity and the limit will have an impact on its earnings.
This is the first time Sichuan initiated a top-level emergency response after it introduced an energy supply contingency plan in January. Measures in the plan include starting emergency generators to first meet power demand of households, important users and regions, and maximising output of oil, gas and coal.
Some office buildings and shopping malls have adjusted air conditioning, lighting or escalators to save power, according to local media reports. One of Sichuan’s largest cities also warned of hours-long power cuts for households.
According to Sichuan’s energy contingency plan, a Level 1 emergency response allows it to seek help from the state council to manage the crisis, and increases the frequency of communications between energy suppliers and the provincial government.
Hot weather is expected to persist through at least Wednesday in areas along the Yangtze, according to Morgan Stanley. Data from the National Meteorological Centre showed Chengdu has had no rain for 15 days this month, while Chongqing has suffered 18 days. The drought has led to wildfires in forests of Chongqing and Sichuan last week, state media reported. The cities of Nanjing and Nanchang have had no rain at all this month.
