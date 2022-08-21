With gas prices more than 150% higher since the Russian invasion, emerging nations can’t compete
Russia’s war in Ukraine has Europe bracing for a tough winter, but the costs are piling up higher in emerging nations as governments struggle to keep energy flowing to citizens hit by surging inflation.
Pakistan’s government is triggering rolling blackouts and boosting power bills because it can no longer secure enough fuel. Shops in Bangladesh are closing at 8pm as part of energy austerity measures, while Mexico’s government has bolstered subsidies to cushion residential electricity costs. ..
Poorer nations face unrest as wealthy countries snap up fuel
