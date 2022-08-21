Japan’s bid to get young to drink more meets online backlash

With gas prices more than 150% higher since the Russian invasion, emerging nations can’t compete
A campaign by Japan’s tax agency to prop up alcohol revenue by encouraging young people to drink more has met fierce backlash on social media, with users criticising the taxman for dictating people’s lifestyle choices.
The national tax agency’s “Sake Viva!” idea competition, which is seeking business plans from young people or groups to help “revitalise” the nation’s liquor industry, was launched last month and gained traction on Twitter this week after local and overseas media outlets reported the move...
