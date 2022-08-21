With gas prices more than 150% higher since the Russian invasion, emerging nations can’t compete
The UK’s monetary policy committee is hardly on top of the situation when inflation is running at more than five times its 2% target
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Mounting concern over semiconductor demand is sending shudders through North-east Asia’s hi-tech exporters, which historically serve as a bellwether for the international economy.
South Korean behemoths Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have signalled plans to dial back investment outlays, while across the East China Sea the world’s biggest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing indicated a similar expectation...
Chipmakers flashing more warnings on global economy
