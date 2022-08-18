Tesla and SAIC Motor warn Sichuan power cuts will slow output

European intelligence officials say the tactic undermines security of Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex in Ukraine
Tesla and SAIC Motor told Shanghai’s government they may have difficulty maintaining production if a power crunch in Sichuan continues to impact suppliers, people familiar with the matter said, prompting city officials to ask the southwestern province if it could prioritise electricity for the carmakers’ suppliers.
The two carmakers informed authorities in Shanghai that key parts of their supply chains may be impacted by power cuts in Sichuan, which is seeing its worst drought on record. The Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information then reached out to the government in Sichuan in a document that subsequently circulated on Chinese social media.
Sichuan is one of China’s most populous provinces. It is highly reliant on hydropower, making it particularly vulnerable to a heatwave and drought that is pushing up air-conditioning demand and drying up reservoirs behind hydro dams.
According to the document, the Shanghai government asked that electricity supply to 16 auto-parts suppliers based in Sichuan — including Chengdu Yinli Car Parts, the only company named in the document — be extended.
Tesla is co-ordinating with the Shanghai and Sichuan governments to ensure its suppliers in Sichuan have ample power, the people said, adding that the carmakers had not seen any production delays as yet.
A representative for Tesla in China declined to comment. A spokesperson from SAIC, one of China’s largest state-owned automakers, said via WeChat that the company is “actively co-ordinating with the local government of Sichuan” and working to reduce any impact from the power crunch.
Toyota and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology, the world’s top battery maker, earlier closed plants in Sichuan, with the Japanese automaker shutting a factory in the provincial capital of Chengdu and CATL halting activity at its major lithium battery base in Yibin. Both suspensions are expected to last through August 20.
Panasonic Holdings halted a materials plant and car-parts supplier Denso Corporation also suspended operations, the Nikkei newspaper reported Friday, citing the companies.
The idea Tesla and SAIC suppliers may be prioritised for power as people suffer in what is intense heat sparked a backlash on Chinese social media with people calling the Shanghai government and its entities selfish and arrogant.
“The lives of people in Sichuan seem less important than Tesla,” one post read.
Another said: “It is just too much. We are in desperate need of electricity. Thirteen people were hospitalised yesterday out of heat stroke.”
Tesla and SAIC Motor warn Sichuan power cuts will slow output
Toyota and Panasonic suspend operations in China amid heatwave and drought, which is drying up reservoirs behind hydro dams
