Starbucks COO to leave in leadership overhaul

Standard Bank unit forecasts its mortgage business in Kenya to surge as the economy recovers from the pandemic and the end of presidential elections brings political stability
The UK’s monetary policy committee is hardly on top of the situation when inflation is running at more than five times its 2% target
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Starbucks COO John Culver will leave the company as the coffee chain undergoes a broader leadership overhaul.
Culver will step down from his current role on October 3 and serve as an executive adviser before departing the company at the end of 2022. Starbucks will eliminate the COO role, with day-to-day business operations now reporting to the CEO. Frank Britt, chief strategy and transformation officer, will oversee some additional functions, the company said late on Thursday.
“Our reinvention requires us to rethink our leadership structure to create every opportunity for our new CEO and, most importantly, to accelerate delivery of modernised and elevated experiences,” CEO Howard Schultz said in a letter to employees about Culver’s departure.
In a separate letter, Culver said that George Dowdie, Starbucks’s global supply-chain chief, also plans to leave the company.
Schultz returned to Starbucks as interim CEO this year after the departure of predecessor Kevin Johnson in April. He has moved quickly to put his stamp on the company in his third stint at the helm, even as Starbucks seeks a new permanent CEO whom it plans to name in the fall. He dismissed former general counsel Rachel Gonzalez and blasted past management for “false promises” in an April message to employees.
Starbucks shares slipped 0.8% to $87.85 at 9.33am in New York. The shares had dropped 24% this year through Thursday, worse than the 10% decline of the S&P 500 Index.
CNBC earlier reported the COO news.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Starbucks COO to leave in leadership overhaul
John Culver will step down from his current role on October 3 and serve as an executive adviser before departing the company at the end of 2022
Starbucks COO John Culver will leave the company as the coffee chain undergoes a broader leadership overhaul.
Culver will step down from his current role on October 3 and serve as an executive adviser before departing the company at the end of 2022. Starbucks will eliminate the COO role, with day-to-day business operations now reporting to the CEO. Frank Britt, chief strategy and transformation officer, will oversee some additional functions, the company said late on Thursday.
“Our reinvention requires us to rethink our leadership structure to create every opportunity for our new CEO and, most importantly, to accelerate delivery of modernised and elevated experiences,” CEO Howard Schultz said in a letter to employees about Culver’s departure.
In a separate letter, Culver said that George Dowdie, Starbucks’s global supply-chain chief, also plans to leave the company.
Schultz returned to Starbucks as interim CEO this year after the departure of predecessor Kevin Johnson in April. He has moved quickly to put his stamp on the company in his third stint at the helm, even as Starbucks seeks a new permanent CEO whom it plans to name in the fall. He dismissed former general counsel Rachel Gonzalez and blasted past management for “false promises” in an April message to employees.
Starbucks shares slipped 0.8% to $87.85 at 9.33am in New York. The shares had dropped 24% this year through Thursday, worse than the 10% decline of the S&P 500 Index.
CNBC earlier reported the COO news.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Starbucks in US wants labour board probed regarding union elections
UK’s Pret to adapt food to local preferences when it opens in India
Starbucks shuts two stores in eastern China
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nestlé reduces stake in L’Oreal with €9bn share sale
Rivian surpasses VW’s valuation as EV mania rages
Oatly sees revenue surging as demand for vegan milk alternatives grows
Budweiser turns to sparkling water to stay relevant in China
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.