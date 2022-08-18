×

News

Starbucks COO to leave in leadership overhaul

John Culver will step down from his current role on October 3 and serve as an executive adviser before departing the company at the end of 2022

19 August 2022 - 15:53 Daniela Sirtori-Cortina
Starbucks COO John Culver will leave the company as the coffee chain undergoes a broader leadership overhaul. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Starbucks COO John Culver will leave the company as the coffee chain undergoes a broader leadership overhaul.

Culver will step down from his current role on October 3 and serve as an executive adviser before departing the company at the end of 2022. Starbucks will eliminate the COO role, with day-to-day business operations now reporting to the CEO. Frank Britt, chief strategy and transformation officer, will oversee some additional functions, the company said late on Thursday.

“Our reinvention requires us to rethink our leadership structure to create every opportunity for our new CEO and, most importantly, to accelerate delivery of modernised and elevated experiences,” CEO Howard Schultz said in a letter to employees about Culver’s departure.

In a separate letter, Culver said that George Dowdie, Starbucks’s global supply-chain chief, also plans to leave the company.

Schultz returned to Starbucks as interim CEO this year after the departure of predecessor Kevin Johnson in April. He has moved quickly to put his stamp on the company in his third stint at the helm, even as Starbucks seeks a new permanent CEO whom it plans to name in the fall. He dismissed former general counsel Rachel Gonzalez and blasted past management for “false promises” in an April message to employees.

Starbucks shares slipped 0.8% to $87.85 at 9.33am in New York. The shares had dropped 24% this year through Thursday, worse than the 10% decline of the S&P 500 Index.

CNBC earlier reported the COO news.

Bloomberg 

Starbucks in US wants labour board probed regarding union elections

Starbucks says National Labor Relations Board  agents helped Workers United win elections by manipulating the voting process
Companies
3 days ago

UK’s Pret to adapt food to local preferences when it opens in India

Reliance brands CEO Darshan Mehta says about 20% of Pret’s offerings will be Indian-inspired
Companies
1 month ago

Starbucks shuts two stores in eastern China

US coffee chain is investigating after a Chinese newspaper reported expired ingredients were used to make drinks
Companies
8 months ago
