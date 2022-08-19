×

Russia wavers about annexing territory taken in Ukraine

The referendums may be held as late as January because Russian troops haven’t taken full control of the areas the Kremlin seeks to claim as its own

19 August 2022 - 17:35 Agency Staff
A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a burning wheat field on a border between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, Ukraine, in this July 17 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/DMYTRO MOLIENKO
A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a burning wheat field on a border between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, Ukraine, in this July 17 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/DMYTRO MOLIENKO

The Kremlin is considering the possibility of putting off votes to annex territories it’s taken in southern and eastern Ukraine as its military advances in the regions have stalled, a potential setback to Russia’s drive to cement its gains.

The referendums, originally targeted for September, may be held as late as December or January because Russian troops haven’t yet been able to take full control of the areas the Kremlin seeks to claim as its own, according to people familiar with the discussions. The possibility of a delay was first reported Thursday by the Meduza news website.

For the moment, however, the Kremlin hasn’t abandoned hopes of holding the votes in September and preparations are continuing, the people said. Publicly, Russian occupation officials have said the dates will be set once the security situation allows it.

Though any vote would be rejected internationally as illegal, the Kremlin aims to use the referendums as a symbolic triumph for the domestic audience in Russia more than six months after the invasion began, signalling its determination to keep control over the land even as Ukraine vows to eject its forces.

A similar referendum was conducted hastily in Crimea days before Russia annexed it from Ukraine in 2014.

Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Picture: BLOOMBERG.

That vote hasn’t been recognised by any major country. Kyiv and its allies have denounced it as illegal and said any others the Kremlin has in the works would similarly be shams.

Russia’s battlefield advance, which has struggled for months in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance, has largely stalled in recent weeks as Kyiv’s forces have expanded strikes behind Russian lines with new long-range weapons supplied by the US and its allies. Ukrainian officials have suggested a broader counteroffensive aimed at retaking lost territory may come in the autumn.

While Russia failed in the early days of the invasion to hold territory it took around the capital, Kyiv, its forces did expand control in the Donbas of the east and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to the south. Together, they provide a land link between the Donbas and Russian-occupied Crimea.

But Russian troops don’t control the full territory of any of those regions, while tens of thousands of residents have fled the fighting, potentially further complicating efforts to claim any kind of legitimacy for an annexation vote. 

Even without the referendums, the Kremlin has moved to integrate the occupied lands, installing its own officials to run them, mandating the use of the rouble and rewriting school curricula to reflect its version of history.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Erdogan says in Ukraine talks focused on ways to end Russia’s war

Zelensky says Russia must withdraw all its troops from nuclear power plant
World
20 hours ago

Russia accused of shielding troops at nuclear plant

European intelligence officials say the tactic undermines security of Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex in Ukraine
News
7 hours ago

China deploys troops for military exercises in Russia

Defence ministry says India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries will also take part
World
2 days ago
