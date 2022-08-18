Egypt holds rates as focus turns to its currency

Unexpected resignation of the central bank governor has fuelled speculation about how the country will deal with mounting pressure on the Egyptian pound
To observe climate change in action, don’t just look at fires, floods and heatwaves — dip a toe into the streams
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Cairo — Egypt kept interest rates unchanged, opting for caution a day after the central bank chief’s shock resignation led to speculation about how the country will deal with mounting pressure on its currency.
The Monetary Policy Committee maintained the deposit rate at 11.25% and the lending rate at 12.25% for a second consecutive meeting, it said in a statement Thursday. Financier Hassan Abdalla was named acting governor of the regulator hours earlier.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg were split equally on whether the bank would make its third hike of the year. Some changed their forecasts to a hold after Wednesday’s news, leaving six of 12 seeing increases of 50 to 200 basis points.
Tarek Amer resigned after about seven years as governor and was appointed an adviser to President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi. The change comes as the economy reels from the spillover effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Inflation is running at a three-year high as food and fuel import bills soar, while the country is struggling to lure back foreign investors who withdrew about $20bn from the local debt market this year.
Abdalla previously held senior positions over many years at the Arab African International Bank, which was jointly established with the central bank, and more recently has chaired the United Media Services group, which owns many of Egypt’s most popular newspapers and TV channels. He’s also the founder of Panther Associates, a financial advisory firm.
The Arab world’s most populous nation has hiked rates by a cumulative 300bps since March, though that’s yet to slow the consumer price index, which reached an annual 13.6% in July. Gulf allies have offered aid of more than $22bn through deposits and investments to shore up the economy.
Currency devaluation
The leadership change is playing out against the backdrop of mounting calls for Egypt to weaken its pound to absorb the shocks. The government has been seeking a new loan from the International Monetary Fund, which favours a more flexible exchange rate.
Authorities already devalued the currency by 15% in March, but investors and economists think it has much further to go to reflect its true value.
Traders have stepped up their bets that Egypt will allow further depreciation since the departure of Amer, who was seen as supportive of a stable pound. In the non-deliverable forwards market, the currency’s 12-month contract was on course for its weakest close ever in the hours before the meeting.
Thursday’s rates pause is probably temporary, with monetary tightening likely to resume under a new governor, according to analysts. They see inflation quickening for the rest of 2022 on the back of further local fuel prices increases and more weakness in the currency.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Egypt holds rates as focus turns to its currency
Unexpected resignation of the central bank governor has fuelled speculation about how the country will deal with mounting pressure on the Egyptian pound
Cairo — Egypt kept interest rates unchanged, opting for caution a day after the central bank chief’s shock resignation led to speculation about how the country will deal with mounting pressure on its currency.
The Monetary Policy Committee maintained the deposit rate at 11.25% and the lending rate at 12.25% for a second consecutive meeting, it said in a statement Thursday. Financier Hassan Abdalla was named acting governor of the regulator hours earlier.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg were split equally on whether the bank would make its third hike of the year. Some changed their forecasts to a hold after Wednesday’s news, leaving six of 12 seeing increases of 50 to 200 basis points.
Tarek Amer resigned after about seven years as governor and was appointed an adviser to President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi. The change comes as the economy reels from the spillover effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Inflation is running at a three-year high as food and fuel import bills soar, while the country is struggling to lure back foreign investors who withdrew about $20bn from the local debt market this year.
Abdalla previously held senior positions over many years at the Arab African International Bank, which was jointly established with the central bank, and more recently has chaired the United Media Services group, which owns many of Egypt’s most popular newspapers and TV channels. He’s also the founder of Panther Associates, a financial advisory firm.
The Arab world’s most populous nation has hiked rates by a cumulative 300bps since March, though that’s yet to slow the consumer price index, which reached an annual 13.6% in July. Gulf allies have offered aid of more than $22bn through deposits and investments to shore up the economy.
Currency devaluation
The leadership change is playing out against the backdrop of mounting calls for Egypt to weaken its pound to absorb the shocks. The government has been seeking a new loan from the International Monetary Fund, which favours a more flexible exchange rate.
Authorities already devalued the currency by 15% in March, but investors and economists think it has much further to go to reflect its true value.
Traders have stepped up their bets that Egypt will allow further depreciation since the departure of Amer, who was seen as supportive of a stable pound. In the non-deliverable forwards market, the currency’s 12-month contract was on course for its weakest close ever in the hours before the meeting.
Thursday’s rates pause is probably temporary, with monetary tightening likely to resume under a new governor, according to analysts. They see inflation quickening for the rest of 2022 on the back of further local fuel prices increases and more weakness in the currency.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Fed minutes: rates will need to be restrictive for ‘some time’
Turkey central bank surprises with 100 bps cut despite soaring inflation
Norway’s sovereign wealth fund loses $174bn in first half of 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Indonesian citizens feel the pinch of inflation amid low interest rates
Putin’s invasion of Ukraine a blow for Russian economy
Rwanda hikes interest rate by most since 2009 to tame inflation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.