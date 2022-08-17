‘Expect disruption,’ public transport users in the UK are warned

Rail workers will stage nationwide strikes and bus and Underground staff will hold stoppages in London, among other disruptions
Companies touting psilocybin as a cure for depression are having to prove they have a viable business model
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Britons face some of the most widespread disruption of the so-called summer of discontent over coming days as rail workers stage nationwide strikes and bus and subway staff hold stoppages in London.
The industrial action on public transport will be followed on Sunday by the start of an eight-day strike by dockers at Felixstowe, the UK’s biggest container port, which threatens to create shortages of everything from toys and consumer electronics to clothes and furniture.
Trains across the UK will be cancelled on Thursday and Saturday amid strikes by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, affecting 14 train operating companies and state-controlled track and stations owner Network Rail. The same two days will see walkouts by members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association at seven train operators.
Companies across Britain are suffering a surge in industrial action as soaring inflation stokes pay claims against a background of labour shortages. The rail sector has been hit particularly hard, with drivers at the Aslef union also staging national strikes, as the government presses firms to modernise and trim costs in the light of a drop in commuting following the coronavirus crisis.
A union-led group called Enough is Enough will launch a series of 50 rallies across Britain from Wednesday as it calls for measures including real-terms pay rises for workers, energy-bill cuts and higher taxes for top earners.
A Network Rail spokesperson said there would be no trains at all across half the UK system on Thursday and Saturday, slightly less disruptive than during strikes in July amid improved availability of staff in Scotland. On the remainder of the network, services will be reduced to only a fifth of the usual timetable.
London targeted
Thursday will also see a reduced service on the London Overground, Elizabeth Line and some London Underground subway routes. And on Friday, sandwiched between the mainline shutdowns, the whole of the Underground faces a one-day strike, just as bus drivers in the capital begin a two-day walkout.
Bus journeys in west and northwest London and parts of the counties of Hertfordshire and Surrey will be affected, according to Transport for London.
“We’re urging people to avoid travelling on the Tube and only travel if essential on the rest of the network,” TfL COO Andy Lord said in a statement. For the whole of the period from Thursday to Sunday people should plan ahead and “expect disruption”, he said.
Britain’s roads, already crowded with holidaymakers, are likely to suffer increased snarl-ups as a result of the strikes. Traffic levels increased by 49% during June transport walkouts and by 36% in July, according to satellite-navigation software provider Waze. Bottlenecks are most likely on the M25 encircling London, the M60 around Manchester, the M5 linking the Midlands with the Southwest, and along the M6 that runs to the Scottish border.
Container halt
While the walkouts will upset travel for millions of Britons and force many to work from home as they did during pandemic lockdowns, the strikes at Felixstowe amid a dispute with CK Hutchison could be potentially more problematic for the UK economy, strangling imports along the busiest container routes from East Asia.
Workers at Peel Ports’ Port of Liverpool, which is more important for trade with the Americas, have also voted in favour of a strike. Rival docks including Southampton and London Gateway will seek to pick up some diverted flows.
Among further strikes that are looming, about 115,000 postal workers are set to walk out for two days next week as the Communication Workers Union presses for improved pay at Royal Mail. There have also been “wildcat” strikes at factories and industrial plants.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
‘Expect disruption,’ public transport users in the UK are warned
Rail workers will stage nationwide strikes and bus and Underground staff will hold stoppages in London, among other disruptions
Britons face some of the most widespread disruption of the so-called summer of discontent over coming days as rail workers stage nationwide strikes and bus and subway staff hold stoppages in London.
The industrial action on public transport will be followed on Sunday by the start of an eight-day strike by dockers at Felixstowe, the UK’s biggest container port, which threatens to create shortages of everything from toys and consumer electronics to clothes and furniture.
Trains across the UK will be cancelled on Thursday and Saturday amid strikes by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, affecting 14 train operating companies and state-controlled track and stations owner Network Rail. The same two days will see walkouts by members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association at seven train operators.
Companies across Britain are suffering a surge in industrial action as soaring inflation stokes pay claims against a background of labour shortages. The rail sector has been hit particularly hard, with drivers at the Aslef union also staging national strikes, as the government presses firms to modernise and trim costs in the light of a drop in commuting following the coronavirus crisis.
A union-led group called Enough is Enough will launch a series of 50 rallies across Britain from Wednesday as it calls for measures including real-terms pay rises for workers, energy-bill cuts and higher taxes for top earners.
A Network Rail spokesperson said there would be no trains at all across half the UK system on Thursday and Saturday, slightly less disruptive than during strikes in July amid improved availability of staff in Scotland. On the remainder of the network, services will be reduced to only a fifth of the usual timetable.
London targeted
Thursday will also see a reduced service on the London Overground, Elizabeth Line and some London Underground subway routes. And on Friday, sandwiched between the mainline shutdowns, the whole of the Underground faces a one-day strike, just as bus drivers in the capital begin a two-day walkout.
Bus journeys in west and northwest London and parts of the counties of Hertfordshire and Surrey will be affected, according to Transport for London.
“We’re urging people to avoid travelling on the Tube and only travel if essential on the rest of the network,” TfL COO Andy Lord said in a statement. For the whole of the period from Thursday to Sunday people should plan ahead and “expect disruption”, he said.
Britain’s roads, already crowded with holidaymakers, are likely to suffer increased snarl-ups as a result of the strikes. Traffic levels increased by 49% during June transport walkouts and by 36% in July, according to satellite-navigation software provider Waze. Bottlenecks are most likely on the M25 encircling London, the M60 around Manchester, the M5 linking the Midlands with the Southwest, and along the M6 that runs to the Scottish border.
Container halt
While the walkouts will upset travel for millions of Britons and force many to work from home as they did during pandemic lockdowns, the strikes at Felixstowe amid a dispute with CK Hutchison could be potentially more problematic for the UK economy, strangling imports along the busiest container routes from East Asia.
Workers at Peel Ports’ Port of Liverpool, which is more important for trade with the Americas, have also voted in favour of a strike. Rival docks including Southampton and London Gateway will seek to pick up some diverted flows.
Among further strikes that are looming, about 115,000 postal workers are set to walk out for two days next week as the Communication Workers Union presses for improved pay at Royal Mail. There have also been “wildcat” strikes at factories and industrial plants.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
UK train drivers plan another strike after day of travel chaos
UK rail workers vote for new strike on July 27 over pay
Europe travel chaos continues as unions dig in at Paris airport, easyJet staff ...
Chaotic scenes at major European airports as airline strikes cripple travel
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.