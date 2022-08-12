Czechs give EU presidency support for a ban on visas for Russians

Baltic authorities are pressing for bloc to keep Russian citizens out after an influx of travellers
He showed up with $10 billion at a critical moment, and now clearly expects oil and gas prices to remain healthy enough to support his investment.
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
The Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, has backed calls from some member states for a bloc-wide ban on visas for Russian citizens in response to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky said his government will seek consensus on the measure, which so far has gained little traction apart from the EU’s Baltic members, at a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers later in August. German chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled on Thursday that he will not support it.
Russians “should realise that such a militant policy has consequences”, Lipavsky said in a statement on Friday. The Czech Republic has joined Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in imposing tough restrictions on travel and work visas for Russian nationals.
Such a broad set of restrictions on Russian citizens will be a major escalation and a move towards a divide similar to the Cold War isolation of the Soviet Union from the West. Travel bans so far have focused on top-level Russian officials in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle or oligarchs who control industry.
Baltic authorities in particular have pressed the issue after seeing an influx of Russian travellers cross into the region since the government in Moscow lifted Covid-19 restrictions in July. Russians can still enter if they have visas issued by other EU member states, since the visa-free Schengen area allows access to the entire bloc.
Estonia announced tougher restrictions last week, saying it will block entry to about 50,000 Russians who had been granted visas by authorities in Tallinn before the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas called for an end to tourism visas for Russians.
But the German chancellor said such a blanket measure went too far, saying he would have “difficulty” envisaging such a move. “This is Putin’s war,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin when asked last week about banning visas, implying that it is not that of every Russian individual.
Bloomberg NewsMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Czechs give EU presidency support for a ban on visas for Russians
Baltic authorities are pressing for bloc to keep Russian citizens out after an influx of travellers
The Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, has backed calls from some member states for a bloc-wide ban on visas for Russian citizens in response to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky said his government will seek consensus on the measure, which so far has gained little traction apart from the EU’s Baltic members, at a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers later in August. German chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled on Thursday that he will not support it.
Russians “should realise that such a militant policy has consequences”, Lipavsky said in a statement on Friday. The Czech Republic has joined Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in imposing tough restrictions on travel and work visas for Russian nationals.
Such a broad set of restrictions on Russian citizens will be a major escalation and a move towards a divide similar to the Cold War isolation of the Soviet Union from the West. Travel bans so far have focused on top-level Russian officials in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle or oligarchs who control industry.
Baltic authorities in particular have pressed the issue after seeing an influx of Russian travellers cross into the region since the government in Moscow lifted Covid-19 restrictions in July. Russians can still enter if they have visas issued by other EU member states, since the visa-free Schengen area allows access to the entire bloc.
Estonia announced tougher restrictions last week, saying it will block entry to about 50,000 Russians who had been granted visas by authorities in Tallinn before the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas called for an end to tourism visas for Russians.
But the German chancellor said such a blanket measure went too far, saying he would have “difficulty” envisaging such a move. “This is Putin’s war,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin when asked last week about banning visas, implying that it is not that of every Russian individual.
Bloomberg News
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.
Chill falls over summer hot spots for ill-gotten gains
Tourists rush to see Iceland’s volcanic eruption
Cancel culture: these airlines are struggling to stick to schedules
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
My Brilliant Career: Wrangler has learnt a lot manipulating muppet Kami
Wanted Online: Mercedes redefines luxury for a cleaner tomorrow
Alison Grunewald tackles Africa-crossing expedition in her pink Landy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.