Watches of Switzerland call time on poky London space

Many employees feel comfortable ignoring mandates in the tight labour market, with the demand for workers far outpacing the supply
Compensation is not always about performance and is largely driven by office politics
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Watches of Switzerland Group will relocate its flagship store to a much larger London location, underscoring its faith in strong demand for the storied Swiss brand.
The UK’s leading Rolex dealer will move its current Rolex Boutique in London from an 84m2 location on Bond Street to a new 670m2 space on nearby Old Bond Street in 2023, the company said in its first-quarter trading update Tuesday.
The new store will not be the world’s largest Rolex boutique, however. That title goes to the Rolex megastore in a Dubai mall that occupies 850m2 of retail space.
Shares rose as much as 7% in early trading before paring gains.
Demand for Rolex watches surged during the pandemic partly due to cheap credit, while many wealthy people saw the value of their assets rise and sought ways to spend their cash. Most Rolex models fetch prices above retail on the secondary market and with demand outstripping supply, authorised dealers have had to resort to months- or even years-long client waiting lists.
While secondary market prices for the most coveted models, including the Daytona chronograph, have started to decline in recent months amid the collapse in cryptocurrencies and plunging stock markets, most models still fetch valuations well above retail.
Watches of Switzerland’s decision to relocate to a London store eight-times the size of its current boutique shows the company doesn’t expect demand for the 117-year-old brand, founded by Hans Wilsdorf, to decline significantly.
“This new flagship will reflect the importance of the London market and the special relevance of London to the history of Rolex,” Brian Duffy, Watches of Switzerland’s CEO, said in a statement.
After founding Rolex in the UK in 1905, Wilsdorf moved the company to Geneva, Switzerland after World War 1.
Duffy told analysts and investors on a conference call that the company is making the “significant investment” in the new location alongside “discussions about supply,” suggesting the company will need to secure more inventory from Rolex.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Watches of Switzerland call time on poky London space
The UK’s leading Rolex seller is moving to a 670 square metre space on Old Bond Street in 2023
Watches of Switzerland Group will relocate its flagship store to a much larger London location, underscoring its faith in strong demand for the storied Swiss brand.
The UK’s leading Rolex dealer will move its current Rolex Boutique in London from an 84m2 location on Bond Street to a new 670m2 space on nearby Old Bond Street in 2023, the company said in its first-quarter trading update Tuesday.
The new store will not be the world’s largest Rolex boutique, however. That title goes to the Rolex megastore in a Dubai mall that occupies 850m2 of retail space.
Shares rose as much as 7% in early trading before paring gains.
Demand for Rolex watches surged during the pandemic partly due to cheap credit, while many wealthy people saw the value of their assets rise and sought ways to spend their cash. Most Rolex models fetch prices above retail on the secondary market and with demand outstripping supply, authorised dealers have had to resort to months- or even years-long client waiting lists.
While secondary market prices for the most coveted models, including the Daytona chronograph, have started to decline in recent months amid the collapse in cryptocurrencies and plunging stock markets, most models still fetch valuations well above retail.
Watches of Switzerland’s decision to relocate to a London store eight-times the size of its current boutique shows the company doesn’t expect demand for the 117-year-old brand, founded by Hans Wilsdorf, to decline significantly.
“This new flagship will reflect the importance of the London market and the special relevance of London to the history of Rolex,” Brian Duffy, Watches of Switzerland’s CEO, said in a statement.
After founding Rolex in the UK in 1905, Wilsdorf moved the company to Geneva, Switzerland after World War 1.
Duffy told analysts and investors on a conference call that the company is making the “significant investment” in the new location alongside “discussions about supply,” suggesting the company will need to secure more inventory from Rolex.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Stay in the know as celebrated brands unveil new collections at Watches and ...
ANDREA FELSTED: US leads luxury sector but things may not be as blingy in 2022
Apollo enters takeover battle for Britain’s Morrisons
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.