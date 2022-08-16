Swiss shoemaker On raises forecast as North American sales double

AstraZeneca is suing to block a former top dealmaker from sharing key therapy information with his new employer, its rival GSK
Roger Federer-backed footwear maker On Holding raised its full-year earnings forecast after seeing a boon in North America sales and reducing a dependence on air freight.
Net sales will probably reach Sf1.1bn ($1.2bn) in 2022, up from a previous target of Sf1.04bn, the Zurich-based company said on Tuesday. That is slightly higher than the average analyst estimate.
The upstart sports-shoe brand is looking to expand beyond its previous cult following and is looking to attract younger consumers. Founded in 2010, the company is known for the distinctive tubular cushions on the soles and the backing of Swiss tennis champion Federer, who became an investor in 2019.
Building on its Swiss roots, the company’s biggest market is North America, where second-quarter sales more than doubled from a year ago to Sf182m. The company also recorded an 18% growth rate in Europe and 52% in Asia-Pacific.
“The US is currently the growth engine,” Martin Hoffmann, co-CEO and CFO, said in an interview.
On’s shares are up about 2% since the company’s initial public offering in New York almost a year ago. That has outperformed bigger rivals including Adidas, Puma and Nike, whose shares are all down in the past year.
While the US stock listing has helped raise brand awareness in the country, On is also benefiting from higher sales at retail outlets like Foot Locker and Nordstrom, Hoffmann said.
The company has raised prices in the US by about $10 on newly launched products and plans to raise the cost of existing sneaker models in the coming spring. A similar strategy is envisaged for Europe, except for Switzerland, he said.
“On is a premium brand, so we clearly see that we have pricing power in the market,” the co-CEO said.
While On has attracted plenty of interest from consumers looking to wear casual sneakers, it’s gained the most market share this year in the core brand of serious runners. That is thanks in part to the new highly cushioned Cloud Monster and the more support-orientated Cloudrunner, Hoffmann said.
The company had been relying more on air freight to deal with the supply shortages that came about from pandemic-related factory closures in Asia last year. It expects to reduce that through the rest of this year, reserving the transportation method to ensure availability of its most recently launched products.
Swiss shoemaker On raises forecast as North American sales double
The upstart sports-shoe brand, known for its distinctive tubular cushions on the soles, is looking to expand beyond its cult following
