People are ignoring directives and working just one day a week in the office

Despite calls from bosses at Peloton and other companies for employees to get back to their desks full time, the number of people commuting to the office only once a week has soared, according to data from Basking.io, a workplace-occupancy analytics company.
Fifty percent of office visits globally were just once a week in the second quarter, up from 44% in the first quarter, according to Basking.io. At the same time, fewer people made the commute four to five days a week, especially in large cities.
Recession fears have many wondering whether a return-to-office crackdown might be around the corner. Major companies such as Tesla and Goldman Sachs are at the forefront of this effort, and even best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell has said people need to be in the office to have a “ sense of belonging.” Yet, many employees still feel comfortable ignoring mandates in the tight labour market, with the demand for workers far outpacing the supply.
“Even with most firms implementing a ‘three days in the office hybrid policy,’ most employees prefer visiting the office just once a week,” Eldar Gizzatov, Basking.io’s CEO, wrote in the report. “The pandemic has accustomed people to work remotely and there is not a concrete reason in most professions to return to the offices.”
While the number of days workers were in the office fell, the duration of visits rose, according to Basking.io, which analysed Wi-Fi data from 100 offices of seven organisations around the world to measure changes in office space use.
Work-from-home habits are settling into industry-specific patterns. About 55% of workers are in-person full-time, mostly those in front-line jobs such as retail, food service and manufacturing, according to separate research from Stanford economics professor Nicholas Bloom.
Roughly 30% have hybrid arrangements, typically managers and professionals, while 15% of workers are fully remote, largely in support roles such as payroll and IT.
People are ignoring directives and working just one day a week in the office
Many employees feel comfortable ignoring mandates in the tight labour market, with the demand for workers far outpacing the supply
