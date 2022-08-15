Europe and the US consult over reviving Iran nuclear deal

Successful agreement would see sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation lifted, paving the way for much-needed additional crude
The EU said it is studying Iran’s response to a proposed blueprint for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and consulting with the US on a “way ahead” for the protracted talks.
Tehran outlined its positions to the bloc late on Monday, answering mediators’ “final” proposal circulated last week. The EU described that text as the last remaining hope of rescuing an accord that’s meant to limit Tehran’s nuclear activity in exchange for lifting sanctions, including on its energy sector. But comments from top Iranian officials suggest they are seeking further changes.
Extra oil from Iran could provide much-needed relief for a global economy hit by soaring energy costs.
“We have received the Iranian response last evening. We are studying it and are consulting with the other JCPOA participants and the US on the way ahead,” the EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security, Nabila Massrali, said on Tuesday, using the nuclear deal’s formal acronym.
The accord unravelled after the Trump administration abandoned it in 2018, setting off a security crisis in the Persian Gulf and effectively banning Iranian oil from global markets. Tehran responded by stepping up its uranium enrichment to near levels that are required for a weapons programme.
Government spokesperson Ali Bahadori Jahromi on Tuesday declined to describe the contents of Iran’s response, according to the official government website, dolat.ir.
State-run Nour News — which is closely linked to the Supreme National Security Council, a top body heavily involved in foreign-policy decisions — tweeted that the EU proposal didn’t clearly address “Iranian concerns related to three main factors”, without elaborating.
“The opinions announced to the EU on behalf of Iran also highlight the necessity of meeting our country’s legal demands,” the tweet said.
Negotiations with world powers have dragged on for almost 18 months, dogged at various stages by political squabbles over terrorism sanctions, Iranian demands for guarantees the US won’t again renege on the deal, Russia’s war on Ukraine and inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
On Monday, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency said Tehran expected a reply within two days.
Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, called on the US to show “a realistic approach and flexibility” to conclude a deal.
“We’ve clearly told the US we’re ready to enter the phase of announcing the deal, and have a meeting of foreign ministers in Vienna on final conclusions, if our latest points are met,” Amirabdollahian said.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the Biden administration would share its views privately with the EU.
“We do agree, however, with his fundamental point — and that is that what could be negotiated has been negotiated,” Price said.
