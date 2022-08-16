AstraZeneca sues to block top dealmaker sharing therapy data with GSK

AstraZeneca is suing to block a former top dealmaker from sharing key therapy information with his new employer, its rival GSK
AstraZeneca has sued in London to block a former top dealmaker from sharing key therapy information with his new employer GSK, saying Chris Sheldon was in danger of breaching a non-compete agreement.
Sheldon, who was one of AstraZeneca’s most senior employees, is set to start at GSK in September. The executive had access to confidential information in a whole host of sensitive areas including the firm’s cancer work, AstraZeneca said in a legal filing. He was paid more than £644,000 in shares in 2021 to sign the non-compete clause.
GSK poached Sheldon and another senior dealmaker to boost its pipeline of cancer therapies and other drugs. Sheldon was tasked with identifying late-stage deal opportunities as the pharmaceutical giant looks for ways to reignite growth in its drugs business.
AstraZeneca has previous experience of heading to court to protect its interests after a senior executive left for a close rival. In 2017 it sued former executive Luke Miels, who also moved to GSK.
Sheldon, who has yet to file his response to the London lawsuit, declined to comment. He had offered not to work for GSK in respect of its oncology therapy area before a trial in late October, AstraZeneca said.
GSK declined to comment on the litigation and Astra did not respond to a request for comment.
Astra has made a big push in the cancer field in recent years and has a potential new blockbuster drug with Enhertu, a therapy it is co-developing with Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo. Trial results for this drug prompted a rare standing ovation at a US medical oncology conference last June.
Meanwhile GSK, which recently spun off its consumer healthcare unit, is trying to revamp its drug pipeline which has stagnated in recent years. Last week GSK suffered a large investor sell-off over fears that it may have to pay out billions as lawsuits against an antacid it developed, called Zantac, mount.
Sheldon signed the non-compete in 2021, agreeing not to “facilitate competition” in respiratory, oncology and Covid-19 related therapy work for six months after leaving the firm, AstraZeneca said.
He started at AstraZeneca as a research scientist and eventually became global head of business development and licensing for oncology research & development, his LinkedIn profile shows.
The executive “was required to act as a bridge” between the oncology research teams and AstraZeneca’s commercial functions, before becoming the head of investor relations, AstraZeneca said.
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.
